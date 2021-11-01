Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits South Sandwich Islands Region, USGS Reports

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the South Sandwich Islands Region, according to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS).Underwater quakes have been recorded on Montagu Island, the Central Islands, and the South Sandwich Islands at a depth of approximately 35 kilometers.Geologist services have not issued a tsunami warning for this quake.The most recent earthquake, of magnitude 6.3, hit the islands on 4 October. The quake was at a depth of 100 kilometers.The islands have no permanent population and are located on the youngest spreading ridge in the area of the Scotia Sea Basin, which is the reason for the high seismic activity and large number of active volcanos.
