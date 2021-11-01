Live Updates: Second Day of COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow

The COP26 summit is held from 31 October to 12 November, aiming to bring countries together and accelerate action to deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow enters its second day on 1 November.

According to the programme of events, in parallel with the official negotiations, the conference will focus on how all sectors of society and the global economy are driving ambitious climate action.

During the summit, it is planned to adopt a number of documents on the issues of reducing greenhouse emissions and achieving carbon neutrality.

The climate summit will be attended by representatives of around 200 countries, including world leaders.