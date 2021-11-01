Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/live-updates-second-day-of-cop26-climate-summit-in-glasgow-1090379006.html
Live Updates: Second Day of COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow
Live Updates: Second Day of COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow
The COP26 summit is held from 31 October to 12 November, aiming to bring countries together and accelerate action to deliver on the goals of the Paris...
A banner advertising the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26)

Live Updates: Second Day of COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow

06:42 GMT 01.11.2021 (Updated: 06:43 GMT 01.11.2021)
The COP26 summit is held from 31 October to 12 November, aiming to bring countries together and accelerate action to deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement.
The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow enters its second day on 1 November.
According to the programme of events, in parallel with the official negotiations, the conference will focus on how all sectors of society and the global economy are driving ambitious climate action.
During the summit, it is planned to adopt a number of documents on the issues of reducing greenhouse emissions and achieving carbon neutrality.
The climate summit will be attended by representatives of around 200 countries, including world leaders.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
06:44 GMT 01.11.2021
Cancelled SAS flights are seen on the information board at Arlanda airport, Sweden, June 13, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
Sweden Arrests 15 Eco-Activists For Gluing Themselves to Runways and Rattling Air Traffic – Photo
06:16 GMT
2
06:43 GMT 01.11.2021
Climate activists sit in George Square ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
COP26: BoJo To Warn 'World Has Run Down the Clock on Climate Change’, Urge Tough New Commitments
05:42 GMT
2
000000
07:25 GMTJerusalem Welcomes Back Tourists as Israel Opens Up for Vaccinated Travellers
07:16 GMTBritain Threatens to ‘Take Action Unless France Backs Down’ in Fishing Rights Row
06:50 GMTQatar Won’t Look for Alternatives to US Predator Drones Despite ‘Frustrating’ Sale Delays - Source
06:42 GMTLive Updates: Second Day of COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow
06:33 GMTJapanese Prime Minister Calls Election Victory 'Big Deal'
06:32 GMTSudanese Leader Confirms Commitment to Deal on Russian Military Base Construction
06:29 GMTAustralia’s Sydney Receives First Int’l Flight in Nearly 600 Days, Airline Says
06:16 GMTSweden Arrests 15 Eco-Activists For Gluing Themselves to Runways and Rattling Air Traffic – Photo
05:42 GMTCOP26: BoJo To Warn 'World Has Run Down the Clock on Climate Change’, Urge Tough New Commitments
05:42 GMTUS Navy Sixth Fleet's USS Mount Whitney En Route to Black Sea for 'Operations With NATO Allies'
05:09 GMTNorway’s Oil Fund In for Inevitable Fall Amid Turbulent Times to Come, Its Chief Exec Says
03:54 GMTUnrecognizable: Steve Buscemi Dresses as His Own 'Fellow Kids' Meme for Halloween
03:40 GMTStandoff: Watch NASCAR's Hamlin Rage About Being Robbed of Victory After Bowman Knocks Him Out
03:35 GMT'Brought to Jesus': Marylin Manson Spotted at Kanye's Sunday Prayer
03:19 GMTRevaccinated People Report No Concerning Side Effects From Russia’s Sputnik V
02:39 GMTBiden Apologizes for Coming Late to His Own Presser at G20 Because He Was 'Playing With Elevators'
02:10 GMTBack to 1692: the Last Convicted Salem ’Witch’ to Be Exonerated From 300-Year-Old Trials
01:44 GMTRenowned Author Urges Strict Control Over AI as Big Tech Algorithms 'Tell Us What to Do'
00:19 GMTSignal if You Need Help: Melania Trump's Smile Caught Fading on Camera in Husband's Presence Again
00:18 GMTMagnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits South Sandwich Islands Region, USGS Reports