Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/lindsey-graham-urged-police-to-shoot-rioters-who-breached-the-capitol-on-january-6-reports-claim-1090398710.html
Lindsey Graham Urged Police to Shoot Rioters who Breached the Capitol on January 6, Reports Claim
Lindsey Graham Urged Police to Shoot Rioters who Breached the Capitol on January 6, Reports Claim
US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) urged law enforcement officials to fire on rioters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, a new report details. 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T18:58+0000
2021-11-01T18:59+0000
lindsey graham
donald trump
us
white house
washington dc
insurrection
politics
us capitol police (uscp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103293/66/1032936628_0:261:4533:2811_1920x0_80_0_0_e65855963e87ed06bd823e8577654b69.jpg
Graham, a Republican legislator representing South Carolina, reportedly implored former US Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael C. Stenger to take action against the demonstrators in order to regain control during and after the attack on Capitol Hill.“What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You’ve got guns. Use them,” Graham told Capitol police, according to an extensive report from The Washington Post published on Sunday.Graham was allegedly "irate" that senators were forced to leave their chambers during the storming of the Capitol.The Republican legislator is said to have also called Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, multiple times in an effort to make suggestions and stop the riot.“You need to get these people out of here. This thing is going south,” Graham urged on the phone.“This is not good. You’re going to have to tell these people to stand down. Stand down.”In previous critiques to the Capitol police, Graham raged on January 7 that anyone in charge of defending the Capitol failed in their duties. If they had been in the military, he said, “they’d been relieved of command, and most likely court-martialed.”"People coming through the windows had backpacks, as big as my desk on the Senate. They should have been challenged, warning shots should have been fired and lethal force should have been used once they’d penetrated the seat of government. Those backpacks could have had bombs, chemical agents, weapons. We dodged a major bullet yesterday."Trump lashed out against on-and-off ally Graham in September as "unwilling to fight for the presidency of the United States," after reports that Graham was "unpersuaded" by Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 election.Graham, however, said he hoped for a potential 2024 presidential run by Trump."I don't think Trump is listening," Graham said at the Michigan Republican Party's leadership conference at the end of September. "He might be. I hope President Trump runs again.”Trump’s role in the incident is under investigation by a congressional probe, as the former president intends to assert executive privilege into the January 6 insurrection.
thats the main eproblem in jewmerica ..homosexuasl ..in hight places in the US gobermemt .is a disgrace..amd see why thwy SHOULD NOT BE ..RE ELECTED..Osorry SELECTED
0
1
white house
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103293/66/1032936628_219:0:4314:3071_1920x0_80_0_0_1d0d07381dd6604c68386ee665dde50c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lindsey graham, donald trump, us, white house, washington dc, insurrection, politics, us capitol police (uscp)

Lindsey Graham Urged Police to Shoot Rioters who Breached the Capitol on January 6, Reports Claim

18:58 GMT 01.11.2021 (Updated: 18:59 GMT 01.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Mark J. TerrillUS Senator Lindsey Graham
US Senator Lindsey Graham - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) urged law enforcement officials to fire on rioters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, a new report details.
Graham, a Republican legislator representing South Carolina, reportedly implored former US Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael C. Stenger to take action against the demonstrators in order to regain control during and after the attack on Capitol Hill.
“What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You’ve got guns. Use them,” Graham told Capitol police, according to an extensive report from The Washington Post published on Sunday.
Graham was allegedly "irate" that senators were forced to leave their chambers during the storming of the Capitol.
"We give you guns for a reason," the lawmaker exclaimed. "Use them."
The Republican legislator is said to have also called Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, multiple times in an effort to make suggestions and stop the riot.
“You need to get these people out of here. This thing is going south,” Graham urged on the phone.
“This is not good. You’re going to have to tell these people to stand down. Stand down.”
In previous critiques to the Capitol police, Graham raged on January 7 that anyone in charge of defending the Capitol failed in their duties. If they had been in the military, he said, “they’d been relieved of command, and most likely court-martialed.”
"Yesterday, they could have blown the building up. They could have killed us all," he said at the time.
"People coming through the windows had backpacks, as big as my desk on the Senate. They should have been challenged, warning shots should have been fired and lethal force should have been used once they’d penetrated the seat of government. Those backpacks could have had bombs, chemical agents, weapons. We dodged a major bullet yesterday."
Trump lashed out against on-and-off ally Graham in September as "unwilling to fight for the presidency of the United States," after reports that Graham was "unpersuaded" by Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 election.
Graham, however, said he hoped for a potential 2024 presidential run by Trump.
"I don't think Trump is listening," Graham said at the Michigan Republican Party's leadership conference at the end of September. "He might be. I hope President Trump runs again.”
Trump’s role in the incident is under investigation by a congressional probe, as the former president intends to assert executive privilege into the January 6 insurrection.
011001
Discuss
Popular comments
thats the main eproblem in jewmerica ..homosexuasl ..in hight places in the US gobermemt .is a disgrace..amd see why thwy SHOULD NOT BE ..RE ELECTED..Osorry SELECTED
Alel
1 November, 22:30 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:35 GMTBiden, Putin Reaffirming Gorbachev-Reagan Formula Will Benefit Next NPT Conference – UN
19:02 GMTGlobal Minimum Tax Will Help Govts in Raising Revenues for Social Welfare, Indian Prof Says
18:59 GMTThere Were Accidental Shootings on 'Rust' Set Before Halyna Hutchins' Death - Report
18:58 GMTLindsey Graham Urged Police to Shoot Rioters who Breached the Capitol on January 6, Reports Claim
18:58 GMTSenior IDF General Predicts Nuclear Arms Race in Middle East if Iran Gets the Bomb
18:46 GMT'No More Whatever F**k They’re Doing': Thunberg Says Politicians at COP26 are Pretending - Video
18:28 GMTBillionaire Michael Bloomberg Launches Effort to Stop Coal Use in 25 Countries
18:24 GMTTrial of Kenosha Riots Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Begins, Jury Selection Underway
18:14 GMTTrump Insider Says Fauci ‘Went Behind White House’s Back’ to Lift Ban on Risky Coronavirus Research
18:04 GMTBiden Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Press Secretary Psaki Infected, White House Says
17:55 GMTArchbishop of Canterbury Says Leaders Will Be 'Cursed' if They Fail to Reach Agreement at COP26
17:08 GMTOJ Simpson 'Obviously' Killed His Wife & 'Got Away With It,' Caitlyn Jenner Says – Video
17:05 GMTParkland High School on Lockdown Amid Reports of Armed Man in Area
16:43 GMTBritain Could Become First To Prescribe Vaping for Medicinal Use
16:32 GMTHappiest Place on Earth? 34,000 Patrons of Shanghai Disneyland Locked Inside Over One Covid Case
15:52 GMTFeeling Sleepy Again? Biden Struggles to Keep Eyes Open at Climate Summit in Glasgow – Video
15:49 GMT'Royal Foot on the Gas': Commentators Welcome Queen's Windsor Drive-Around
15:47 GMTTurkey May Start Military Operation in Northern Syria on Tuesday, Source Claims
15:44 GMTIndian Health Minister Reviews Dengue Crisis in Delhi as Cases Surge
15:43 GMTState Government in India’s Uttar Pradesh Ramps Up Surveillance As New Zika Virus Cases Surface