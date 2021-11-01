https://sputniknews.com/20211101/lindsey-graham-urged-police-to-shoot-rioters-who-breached-the-capitol-on-january-6-reports-claim-1090398710.html

Lindsey Graham Urged Police to Shoot Rioters who Breached the Capitol on January 6, Reports Claim

Lindsey Graham Urged Police to Shoot Rioters who Breached the Capitol on January 6, Reports Claim

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) urged law enforcement officials to fire on rioters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, a new report details. 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-01T18:58+0000

2021-11-01T18:58+0000

2021-11-01T18:59+0000

lindsey graham

donald trump

us

white house

washington dc

insurrection

politics

us capitol police (uscp)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103293/66/1032936628_0:261:4533:2811_1920x0_80_0_0_e65855963e87ed06bd823e8577654b69.jpg

Graham, a Republican legislator representing South Carolina, reportedly implored former US Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael C. Stenger to take action against the demonstrators in order to regain control during and after the attack on Capitol Hill.“What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You’ve got guns. Use them,” Graham told Capitol police, according to an extensive report from The Washington Post published on Sunday.Graham was allegedly "irate" that senators were forced to leave their chambers during the storming of the Capitol.The Republican legislator is said to have also called Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, multiple times in an effort to make suggestions and stop the riot.“You need to get these people out of here. This thing is going south,” Graham urged on the phone.“This is not good. You’re going to have to tell these people to stand down. Stand down.”In previous critiques to the Capitol police, Graham raged on January 7 that anyone in charge of defending the Capitol failed in their duties. If they had been in the military, he said, “they’d been relieved of command, and most likely court-martialed.”"People coming through the windows had backpacks, as big as my desk on the Senate. They should have been challenged, warning shots should have been fired and lethal force should have been used once they’d penetrated the seat of government. Those backpacks could have had bombs, chemical agents, weapons. We dodged a major bullet yesterday."Trump lashed out against on-and-off ally Graham in September as "unwilling to fight for the presidency of the United States," after reports that Graham was "unpersuaded" by Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 election.Graham, however, said he hoped for a potential 2024 presidential run by Trump."I don't think Trump is listening," Graham said at the Michigan Republican Party's leadership conference at the end of September. "He might be. I hope President Trump runs again.”Trump’s role in the incident is under investigation by a congressional probe, as the former president intends to assert executive privilege into the January 6 insurrection.

Alel thats the main eproblem in jewmerica ..homosexuasl ..in hight places in the US gobermemt .is a disgrace..amd see why thwy SHOULD NOT BE ..RE ELECTED..Osorry SELECTED 0

1

white house

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

lindsey graham, donald trump, us, white house, washington dc, insurrection, politics, us capitol police (uscp)