Kishida Promises to Restore Japan's Economy as Ruling Bloc Keeps Majority in Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Following the victory of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in coalition with the Komeito Party in the lower parliamentary house... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

Kishida's government will formulate an economic stimulus package by the middle of November which will provide monetary help to businesses and people who were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding for the stimulus package will be provided by an extra budget the government aims to pass this year, the prime minister said during a press conference as cited by the Kyodo news agency.Plans to continue the development of the 'Go To Travel' drive in an attempt to stimulate local tourism and revive the country's economy, are also in action, the prime minister noted.Japan's lower parliamentary house elections took place on Sunday and saw a total of 1,051 candidates from nine parties compete for parliamentary seats. The LDP in coalition with the Komeito Party won 293 seats out of the total 465.

