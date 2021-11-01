Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/kishida-promises-to-restore-japans-economy-as-ruling-bloc-keeps-majority-in-election-1090387359.html
Kishida Promises to Restore Japan's Economy as Ruling Bloc Keeps Majority in Election
Kishida Promises to Restore Japan's Economy as Ruling Bloc Keeps Majority in Election
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Following the victory of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in coalition with the Komeito Party in the lower parliamentary house... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T10:49+0000
2021-11-01T10:49+0000
fumio kishida
news
japan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090387313_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_042048ba75d57319c4c23244e6e1c25b.jpg
Kishida's government will formulate an economic stimulus package by the middle of November which will provide monetary help to businesses and people who were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding for the stimulus package will be provided by an extra budget the government aims to pass this year, the prime minister said during a press conference as cited by the Kyodo news agency.Plans to continue the development of the 'Go To Travel' drive in an attempt to stimulate local tourism and revive the country's economy, are also in action, the prime minister noted.Japan's lower parliamentary house elections took place on Sunday and saw a total of 1,051 candidates from nine parties compete for parliamentary seats. The LDP in coalition with the Komeito Party won 293 seats out of the total 465.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090387313_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa82a25e05aa7006c77c345f620f4759.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fumio kishida, news, japan

Kishida Promises to Restore Japan's Economy as Ruling Bloc Keeps Majority in Election

10:49 GMT 01.11.2021
© RODRIGO REYES MARINJapan's Prime Minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Fumio Kishida (C) attends a news conference at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on November 1, 2021.
Japan's Prime Minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Fumio Kishida (C) attends a news conference at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on November 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© RODRIGO REYES MARIN
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Following the victory of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in coalition with the Komeito Party in the lower parliamentary house elections, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday that his government will work hard on restoring Japan's economy, following the aftermath of the pandemic.
Kishida's government will formulate an economic stimulus package by the middle of November which will provide monetary help to businesses and people who were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding for the stimulus package will be provided by an extra budget the government aims to pass this year, the prime minister said during a press conference as cited by the Kyodo news agency.
Plans to continue the development of the 'Go To Travel' drive in an attempt to stimulate local tourism and revive the country's economy, are also in action, the prime minister noted.
"It was a tough election, but the outcome shows the will of the people to task my government with shaping the future of this country," Kishida said as quoted by Kyodo.
Japan's lower parliamentary house elections took place on Sunday and saw a total of 1,051 candidates from nine parties compete for parliamentary seats. The LDP in coalition with the Komeito Party won 293 seats out of the total 465.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:07 GMTBritish Woman Classed 'Overstayer' by Spanish Border Agents in Post-Brexit Fluke
12:06 GMTEthiopian Government Says TPLF Killed Over 100 Young Residents of Seized City
12:04 GMTCOP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day
11:52 GMTParis Saint-Germain Reportedly May Terminate Spanish Star Sergio Ramos' Contract
11:47 GMTEx-Afghan Special Forces Troops, Intelligence Officers Reportedly Joining Daesh to Fight Taliban
11:41 GMTExiled Aides of Fugitive President Ashraf Ghani Slam Indian Gov’t, Want to Return to Afghanistan
11:37 GMTIsrael to Open Borders to Tourists Vaccinated With Sputnik V, Tourism Minister Says
11:33 GMTErdogan: Biden Vowed to Do Everything He Could to Convince Senate to Allow F-16 Sale to Go Forward
11:29 GMTArgentinian Study Proves High Efficacy of Sputnik V in Protecting People Over 60, RDIF Says
10:49 GMTKishida Promises to Restore Japan's Economy as Ruling Bloc Keeps Majority in Election
10:38 GMTBarclays Shares Plunge After CEO Resigns Over Probe Into Links With Paedophile Epstein
10:37 GMTThailand Allows Quarantine-Free Entry to Vaccinated Travellers From 63 Countries, Reports Say
10:19 GMTThe Devil in the Details: What are the Major Flaws of the New Global Minimum Tax Reform?
10:08 GMTPutin Warned Biden Against Deploying Military Bases in Central Asia, Lavrov Says
09:56 GMTLavrov Believes Kiev Trying to Trigger Response From Donbass Militia, Get Russia Involved
09:37 GMTTurkey, US Defence Ministries to Discuss F-35 Issue in Washington, Reports Say
09:18 GMTGlobal Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 5Mln - Johns Hopkins University
09:09 GMTKremlin: Putin Won't Deliver Speech at COP26 Climate Summit Via Videolink
09:05 GMTUS Fire Marshals Arrest Man Who Allegedly Threw Molotov Cocktails Into Brooklyn Deli - Video
08:57 GMT‘I Would Like to Return to The Club’: Lionel Messi Dreams of FC Barcelona Comeback After Retirement