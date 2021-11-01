Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/khartoum-values-moscows-stance-in-regard-to-recent-events-in-sudan-army-chief-says-1090375575.html
Khartoum Values Moscow’s Stance in Regard to Recent Events in Sudan, Army Chief Says
Khartoum Values Moscow’s Stance in Regard to Recent Events in Sudan, Army Chief Says
KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - Khartoum values Moscow’s balanced stance in regard to recent events in Sudan, the commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T00:09+0000
2021-11-01T00:14+0000
sudan
russian foreign ministry
military
commander-in-chief
military coup
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090375509_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8819c54e832e1b3a7e53e2e43452bdce.jpg
The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Sudan needs to resolve internal issues on its own, and Moscow will respect the choice of its people.Sputnik is the first media to interview the Sudanese military leader after recent developments in the country.In addition, the top military chief said that Khartoum hopes to see the implementation of Russian investment projects in Sudan.Sudan counts on Russian investments in mining, energy and agriculture, the head of the military added.The Sudanese military on October 25 detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government, and Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency in the country and the dissolution of the government.On October 26, Hamdok and his wife were reported to have returned to their residence in the capital.
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/sudanese-military-chief-says-events-in-country-should-not-be-seen-as-military-coup-1090337909.html
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090375509_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0206a1d5897291d3f2691765deafd659.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, russian foreign ministry, military, commander-in-chief, military coup

Khartoum Values Moscow’s Stance in Regard to Recent Events in Sudan, Army Chief Says

00:09 GMT 01.11.2021 (Updated: 00:14 GMT 01.11.2021)
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIERGeneral Abdel Fattah al-Burhan attends a news conference during the International Conference in support of Sudan at the Temporary Grand Palais in Paris, France, May 17, 2021.
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan attends a news conference during the International Conference in support of Sudan at the Temporary Grand Palais in Paris, France, May 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIER
Subscribe
KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - Khartoum values Moscow’s balanced stance in regard to recent events in Sudan, the commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, told Sputnik, adding that Russia’s position differs from the unilateral approach of some other countries.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Sudan needs to resolve internal issues on its own, and Moscow will respect the choice of its people.
Sputnik is the first media to interview the Sudanese military leader after recent developments in the country.
"We welcome Russia’s position that governments and people should have the right to self-determination, we respect and value Russia, its friendship with Sudanese people comes before the support of regimes. Russia’s position is always sincere, it looks with open eyes, while others look from one angle and see only a half-filled glass," al-Burhan said.
In addition, the top military chief said that Khartoum hopes to see the implementation of Russian investment projects in Sudan.
"Together with a large ministerial delegation, I have visited Russia, there were talks about investments, these are not simple issues. We started a dialogue. Hopefully, we will soon see this investment in reality," al-Burhan said when asked about Russian investments in Sudanese gas and mineral deposits.
Sudan counts on Russian investments in mining, energy and agriculture, the head of the military added.
Sudanese wave their national flag as they gather at freedom square during the first anniversary of the start of the uprising that toppled long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir, in Khartoum, Sudan December 19, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
Sudanese Military Chief Says Events in Country Should Not Be Seen as Military Coup
30 October, 06:18 GMT
The Sudanese military on October 25 detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government, and Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency in the country and the dissolution of the government.
On October 26, Hamdok and his wife were reported to have returned to their residence in the capital.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:19 GMTSignal if You Need Help: Melania Trump's Smile Caught Fading on Camera in Husband's Presence Again
00:18 GMTMagnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits South Sandwich Islands Region, USGS Reports
00:09 GMTKhartoum Values Moscow’s Stance in Regard to Recent Events in Sudan, Army Chief Says
YesterdayBernie Sanders Is Determined to Add Prices For Prescribed Drugs in Biden’s Spending Bill
Yesterday‘I Know It‘: France‘s Macron 100% Sure Australian PM Lied About Submarine Deal
YesterdayJapan’s Ruling Coalition Gets 293 Seats in Lower House
YesterdayOver 70% of Americans Think US Going Wrong Way, More Than Half Disapprove of Biden, Poll Shows
YesterdayAmerican Airlines Scraps 1,600 Flights on Halloween Weekend Over Weather, Staff Shortages - Reports
YesterdayWhite House Spokesperson Jen Psaki Says Tested Positive For COVID-19
YesterdayBoJo’s Plan to Transform UK Into ’Qatar of Hydrogen’ Meets Opposition in Gov't - Report
YesterdayTwo Trains Collide in South West England, Police Say
YesterdayBiden: US Will Retaliate Against Iran's Actions, Be It 'Drone Strikes or Anything Else'
YesterdayTurkey's Erdogan Says Creation of EU Army Not Project That Can Be Implemented
YesterdayGreta Thunberg Says Getting People 'P***ed Off' Needed Sometimes Amid Battle Versus Climate Change
YesterdayElon Musk Offers to Sell Tesla Stock to Help Battle World Hunger, But There's a Catch
YesterdayQueen Elizabeth II 'Committed' to Celebrating Christmas With Family – Report
YesterdayIDF Launches Massive Weeklong Drill Simulating War With Hezbollah Combined With Domestic Unrest
YesterdayErdogan Says Biden Showed Positive Approach Towards Supplies of F-16 Jets to Turkey
Yesterday'Proof That They Are Already Here': UFO Spotted Entering Alien Base in Canada, Blogger Claims
YesterdayEx-US Admiral Urges Washington to ‘Beware the Bear’ Amid Collapse of Russia-NATO Ties