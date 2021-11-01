https://sputniknews.com/20211101/khartoum-values-moscows-stance-in-regard-to-recent-events-in-sudan-army-chief-says-1090375575.html

Khartoum Values Moscow’s Stance in Regard to Recent Events in Sudan, Army Chief Says

Khartoum Values Moscow's Stance in Regard to Recent Events in Sudan, Army Chief Says

KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - Khartoum values Moscow's balanced stance in regard to recent events in Sudan, the commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel...

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Sudan needs to resolve internal issues on its own, and Moscow will respect the choice of its people.Sputnik is the first media to interview the Sudanese military leader after recent developments in the country.In addition, the top military chief said that Khartoum hopes to see the implementation of Russian investment projects in Sudan.Sudan counts on Russian investments in mining, energy and agriculture, the head of the military added.The Sudanese military on October 25 detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government, and Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency in the country and the dissolution of the government.On October 26, Hamdok and his wife were reported to have returned to their residence in the capital.

