Jose Mourinho’s Successor at Tottenham Fired After Four Months in Charge Following Woeful Defeat

Before Tottenham Hotspur’s English Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday it had been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was under pressure. But after... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

Tottenham chairman David Levy ran out of patience on Monday, 1 November, and fired the manager he hired only four months ago.Spurs had sacked Jose Mourinho back in April - on the eve of the Carabao Cup Final - with the team a long way off qualifying for the Champions’ League.In the summer Levy hired Nuno Espirito Santo, 47, after up to eight other managers turned the job down.But the team have woefully under-performed and Sunday’s defeat to Manchester United was their fifth in 10 Premier League games.Thousands of Spurs fans left before the end of the game and those that remained chanted "You don't know what you're doing" to Nuno, who built his reputation by getting Wolverhampton Wanderers promoted into the Premier League.Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici met Nuno after the game and the club released a statement on Monday morning saying he had been "relieved of their duties."The strong favourite to take over as manager is Antonio Conte, who won a Premier League title with Chelsea and won Serie A with Inter Milan.Nuno lost seven of his 17 games in all competition and fans resented his conservative style of play.On Sunday Tottenham did not manage a single shot on target against United and Harry Kane, the hero of England’s Euro 2020 run to the final, was virtually invisible.Kane’s form has nosedived since Levy turned down a reported £100 million bid by Manchester City for the striker.Tottenham have not won a trophy since 2008 and they have not come close to winning the Premier League.In 2019 Mauricio Pochettino led them to a Champions League final - which they lost to Liverpool - but was sacked after they made a slow start to the following season.

