Israel to Open Borders to Tourists Vaccinated With Sputnik V, Tourism Minister Says
Israel to Open Borders to Tourists Vaccinated With Sputnik V, Tourism Minister Says
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli government has decided to allow tourists vaccinated with Sputnik V to travel to the country from 15 November, but the possible... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
On 21 October, Razvozov announced that Israel will allow vaccinated tourists to enter the country provided that their certificates are recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and that they have not been to the country on the red list 14 days previously.Israel closed its borders to foreign tourists in March 2020. From January to February 2021, Ben Gurion Airport was&nbsp;closed. In May 2021, the first group of foreign tourists from the United States visited Israel. Vaccinated tourists were expected to enter Israel from 1 July, but due to the spread of the Delta strain, the decision was postponed.In October, the government decided to receive tourists with vaccination certificates approved by the WHO. The list of vaccines approved at the meeting included Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Sinopharm and Janssen. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine was not mentioned in the document.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli government has decided to allow tourists vaccinated with Sputnik V to travel to the country from 15 November, but the possible inclusion of Russia in the COVID-19 list of "red countries" may postpone the implementation of the decision by several weeks, Israeli Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov told Sputnik.
On 21 October, Razvozov announced that Israel will allow vaccinated tourists to enter the country provided that their certificates are recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and that they have not been to the country on the red list 14 days previously.
Israel closed its borders to foreign tourists in March 2020. From January to February 2021, Ben Gurion Airport was closed. In May 2021, the first group of foreign tourists from the United States visited Israel. Vaccinated tourists were expected to enter Israel from 1 July, but due to the spread of the Delta strain, the decision was postponed.
In October, the government decided to receive tourists with vaccination certificates approved by the WHO. The list of vaccines approved at the meeting included Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Sinopharm and Janssen. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine was not mentioned in the document.
