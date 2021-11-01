Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/european-covid-vaccine-certificates-offered-for-300-on-darknet-russias-kaspersky-lab-says-1090393145.html
European COVID Vaccine Certificates Offered for $300 on Darknet, Russia's Kaspersky Lab Says
European COVID Vaccine Certificates Offered for $300 on Darknet, Russia's Kaspersky Lab Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European electronic COVID-19 vaccine certificates are put up for sale on the darknet, with an average price of $300, Russia's leading... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T13:36+0000
2021-11-01T13:36+0000
europe
vaccine
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106517/41/1065174190_0:252:4833:2971_1920x0_80_0_0_c0c9da91c1426ab43e22a427fea4cf0a.jpg
"Kaspersky Lab has studied several shadow sites and found offers for the sale of electronic COVID-19 vaccine certificates of the European type. The document in the ads is offered for an average of $300," the company said in a statement.Experts believe that the ads are mainly aimed at luring money from users, the statement said, adding that offers indicate payment is accepted in any cryptocurrency.The certificates are offered both in English and Russian and users can choose the country of vaccination and the vaccine manufacturer— AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson &amp; Johnson or Moderna. The certificate is allegedly issued in one of the countries of Eastern Europe and may be verified using official applications such as CovPass, CovidCheck, Corona-Warn.The cybersecurity firm warned against purchasing any certificates on the darknet, saying all such advertisements are most likely to be a fraud.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106517/41/1065174190_269:0:4565:3222_1920x0_80_0_0_37582ed59f75f45a71c36cb67e4b302a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, vaccine, covid-19

European COVID Vaccine Certificates Offered for $300 on Darknet, Russia's Kaspersky Lab Says

13:36 GMT 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / Pavel GolovkinKaspersky Lab
Kaspersky Lab - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European electronic COVID-19 vaccine certificates are put up for sale on the darknet, with an average price of $300, Russia's leading cybersecurity and anti-virus company Kaspersky Lab said on Monday.
"Kaspersky Lab has studied several shadow sites and found offers for the sale of electronic COVID-19 vaccine certificates of the European type. The document in the ads is offered for an average of $300," the company said in a statement.
Experts believe that the ads are mainly aimed at luring money from users, the statement said, adding that offers indicate payment is accepted in any cryptocurrency.
The certificates are offered both in English and Russian and users can choose the country of vaccination and the vaccine manufacturer— AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson or Moderna. The certificate is allegedly issued in one of the countries of Eastern Europe and may be verified using official applications such as CovPass, CovidCheck, Corona-Warn.
The cybersecurity firm warned against purchasing any certificates on the darknet, saying all such advertisements are most likely to be a fraud.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:39 GMTRussian Companies Showcase 50k+ Goods Available Via Alibaba Platform
13:36 GMTEuropean COVID Vaccine Certificates Offered for $300 on Darknet, Russia's Kaspersky Lab Says
13:32 GMTTrump Claims Nearly 12 Million Immigrants May Have Come to US Illegally Over Past Year
13:27 GMTShanghai Bloc, Asia Interaction Conference Set to Boost Cooperation in Counter-Terrorism
13:17 GMTMen Dressed as Ku Klux Klan Members Spotted in Ukraine's Kiev
13:15 GMTEco Activists Plot to Cause Chaos at COP26 Following Thunberg's 'P*** People Off' Remark
12:47 GMTOxford English Dictionary Chooses 'Vax' as 2021 Word of Year
12:33 GMTClimate Change Could See 'Crops Wither' & 'Locusts Swarm' - UK PM Boris Johnson Addresses COP26
12:27 GMTPutin: US Missile Deployment in Europe Poses Threat
12:23 GMT'Who Is Your Puppet Master?': Twitter Users Mock Biden For Relying on Cheat-List of Vetted Reporters
12:22 GMTNetizens Mock Anti-Racist Activist Who Deleted Tweet That Supposedly Undermined His Narrative
12:18 GMTJose Mourinho’s Successor at Tottenham Fired After Four Months in Charge Following Woeful Defeat
12:07 GMTBritish Woman Classed 'Overstayer' by Spanish Border Agents in Post-Brexit Fluke
12:06 GMTEthiopian Government Says TPLF Killed Over 100 Young Residents of Seized City
12:04 GMTCOP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day
11:52 GMTParis Saint-Germain Reportedly May Terminate Spanish Star Sergio Ramos' Contract
11:47 GMTEx-Afghan Special Forces Troops, Intelligence Officers Reportedly Joining Daesh to Fight Taliban
11:41 GMTExiled Aides of Fugitive President Ashraf Ghani Slam Indian Gov’t, Want to Return to Afghanistan
11:37 GMTIsrael to Open Borders to Tourists Vaccinated With Sputnik V, Tourism Minister Says
11:33 GMTErdogan Says Biden Vowed to 'Do His Best' to Convince Senate to Allow F-16 Sale to Go Forward