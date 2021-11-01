https://sputniknews.com/20211101/european-covid-vaccine-certificates-offered-for-300-on-darknet-russias-kaspersky-lab-says-1090393145.html

European COVID Vaccine Certificates Offered for $300 on Darknet, Russia's Kaspersky Lab Says

"Kaspersky Lab has studied several shadow sites and found offers for the sale of electronic COVID-19 vaccine certificates of the European type. The document in the ads is offered for an average of $300," the company said in a statement.Experts believe that the ads are mainly aimed at luring money from users, the statement said, adding that offers indicate payment is accepted in any cryptocurrency.The certificates are offered both in English and Russian and users can choose the country of vaccination and the vaccine manufacturer— AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson or Moderna. The certificate is allegedly issued in one of the countries of Eastern Europe and may be verified using official applications such as CovPass, CovidCheck, Corona-Warn.The cybersecurity firm warned against purchasing any certificates on the darknet, saying all such advertisements are most likely to be a fraud.

