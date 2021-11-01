https://sputniknews.com/20211101/eco-activists-plot-to-cause-chaos-at-cop26-following-thunbergs-p-people-off-remark-1090386506.html

Eco Activists Plot to Cause Chaos at COP26 Following Thunberg's 'P*** People Off' Remark

Eco Activists Plot to Cause Chaos at COP26 Following Thunberg's 'P*** People Off' Remark

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is being held in Glasgow, Scotland, between 31 October and 12 November 2021. 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-01T13:15+0000

2021-11-01T13:15+0000

2021-11-01T13:15+0000

news

glasgow

climate

greta thunberg

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090386300_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_7a8dd64fea9752fbf939f3c7cdd2fc75.jpg

Eco activists plotted to cause chaos at the climate conference in Glasgow on 1 November by using road-blocking tactics following Greta Thunberg's phrase in an interview with BBC about the need to "p*** people off" to protect the environment, the Daily Mail reported. This comes as representatives of 200 nations have been gathering in Glasgow to hammer out an agreement on limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. On the opening day of COP26, delegates and the media could be seen queuing outside the Scottish Event Campus. The first protests took place already earlier in the day when a group of Oxfam activists demonstrated at Royal Exchange Square. They were wearing "big heads" of world leaders dressed in kilts and were holding bagpipes. Those represented were Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping.Among protesters, there were also members of the PETA animal rights movement. A climate rally is also expected to take place during the summit in Glasgow and it could reportedly bring together more than 150,000 people.Security in Glasgow will be beefed up for nearly three weeks while the conference is ongoing, with an average of 10,000 officers from Police Scotland and forces around Britain expected to be on duty daily. This comes after 18-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg appeared on the Andrew Marr Show on the BBC earlier this week. When asked if "blocking roads" during protests was justified, Thunberg said that "as long as nobody gets hurt" sometimes it is necessary to anger some people. "...the school strike movement would never have become so big if there wasn't friction, if some people didn't get p***** off," she said.

glasgow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

news, glasgow, climate, greta thunberg