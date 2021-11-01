Registration was successful!
International
COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day
COP26; Travel & Events After COVID-19; Patrice Lumumba; Indonesian Massacres; This Week's Headlines
COP26; Travel & Events After COVID-19; Patrice Lumumba; Indonesian Massacres; This Week's Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about COP26, the future of travel and events after Covid-19, the assassination of... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
COP26; Travel & Events After COVID-19; Patrice Lumumba; Indonesian Massacres; This Week's Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about COP26, the future of travel and events after Covid-19, the assassination of Patrice Lumumba and the Indonesian mass killings of 1965–66, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to journalist and columnist Kevin McKenna to talk about COP26. Lisa Francesca Nand - travel journalist &amp; host of the Big Travel Podcast discusses ABBA's digital concert and the future of travel and events after Covid-19. Historian and journalist Vijay Prashad delves into the assassination of Patrice Lumumba and the Indonesian mass killings of 1965–66. Garland Nixon - radio talk show host &amp; political analyst updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Former MP and Minister Steve Norris brings us the latest UK news.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
COP26; Travel & Events After COVID-19; Patrice Lumumba; Indonesian Massacres; This Week's Headlines

11:18 GMT 01.11.2021
COP26; Travel & Events After COVID-19; Patrice Lumumba; Indonesian Massacres; This Week's Headlines
George Galloway
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about COP26, the future of travel and events after Covid-19, the assassination of Patrice Lumumba and the Indonesian mass killings of 1965–66, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to journalist and columnist Kevin McKenna to talk about COP26. Lisa Francesca Nand - travel journalist & host of the Big Travel Podcast discusses ABBA's digital concert and the future of travel and events after Covid-19. Historian and journalist Vijay Prashad delves into the assassination of Patrice Lumumba and the Indonesian mass killings of 1965–66. Garland Nixon - radio talk show host & political analyst updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Former MP and Minister Steve Norris brings us the latest UK news.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
