COP26; Travel & Events After COVID-19; Patrice Lumumba; Indonesian Massacres; This Week's Headlines

COP26; Travel & Events After COVID-19; Patrice Lumumba; Indonesian Massacres; This Week's Headlines

Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about COP26, the future of travel and events after Covid-19, the assassination of... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

COP26; Travel & Events After COVID-19; Patrice Lumumba; Indonesian Massacres; This Week's Headlines Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about COP26, the future of travel and events after Covid-19, the assassination of Patrice Lumumba and the Indonesian mass killings of 1965–66, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.

This week we talk to journalist and columnist Kevin McKenna to talk about COP26. Lisa Francesca Nand - travel journalist & host of the Big Travel Podcast discusses ABBA's digital concert and the future of travel and events after Covid-19. Historian and journalist Vijay Prashad delves into the assassination of Patrice Lumumba and the Indonesian mass killings of 1965–66. Garland Nixon - radio talk show host & political analyst updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Former MP and Minister Steve Norris brings us the latest UK news.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

