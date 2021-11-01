Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/cop26-climate-summit-in-glasgow-enters-its-second-day-1090388432.html
COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day
COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day
Organised by the United Kingdom and Italy, COP26, among other things, focuses on efforts to secure global net-zero emissions by 2050 and keep global warming to... 01.11.2021
news
glasgow
climate
cop26
Sputnik goes live from Glasgow where the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties 9COP26) has entered its second day.The representatives of 200 nations have arrived in Glasgow to take part in the event. The conference has set out four main goals for the coming decades that are going to be discussed during the conference: the need to secure global net-zero by the middle of the century, to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, adapt to the protection of communities and natural habitats, and to join efforts to make the Paris Agreement operational. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day

12:04 GMT 01.11.2021

12:04 GMT 01.11.2021
Organised by the United Kingdom and Italy, COP26, among other things, focuses on efforts to secure global net-zero emissions by 2050 and keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
Sputnik goes live from Glasgow where the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties 9COP26) has entered its second day.
The representatives of 200 nations have arrived in Glasgow to take part in the event.
The conference has set out four main goals for the coming decades that are going to be discussed during the conference: the need to secure global net-zero by the middle of the century, to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, adapt to the protection of communities and natural habitats, and to join efforts to make the Paris Agreement operational.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
