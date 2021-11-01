'Brought to Jesus': Marylin Manson Spotted at Kanye's Sunday Prayer

https://sputniknews.com/20211101/brought-to-jesus-marylin-manson-spotted-at-kanyes-sunday-prayer-1090377681.html

Hip hop star Kanye West invited Manson to his latest Sunday Service and the latter agreed, appearing at the event and standing next to the rapper in the middle of singing gospel.The two celebs, as well as all present there, were dressed completely in white, wearing long cloaks with hoods.Justin Bieber reportedly also attended the Sunday Service. With a hood over his head, he even took the floor to say some words.Bemused Twitter users shared different emotions after the awkward event. Some found Manson’s appearance unsettling considering the recent controversy following accusations of sexual and other types of abuse brought by several women, including Evan Rachel Wood.It was also, well, weird, considering Manson's overall stage persona (with some users outright calling him a Satan worshipper and alleging this is a clear sign of the looming apocalypse).Other users were less judgmental and said that they were "impressed."

vot tak LOL, west manson and beiber. The zio-zombie get together of mentally deranged freaks. 0

