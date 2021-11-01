Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/brought-to-jesus-marylin-manson-spotted-at-kanyes-sunday-prayer-1090377681.html
'Brought to Jesus': Marylin Manson Spotted at Kanye's Sunday Prayer
'Brought to Jesus': Marylin Manson Spotted at Kanye's Sunday Prayer
'Brought to Jesus': Marylin Manson Spotted at Kanye's Sunday Prayer
2021-11-01T03:35+0000
2021-11-01T03:35+0000
viral
marilyn manson
kanye west
gospel choir
halloween
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082774512_0:81:2048:1233_1920x0_80_0_0_13df174eee99b5372ed4559846609ffb.jpg
Hip hop star Kanye West invited Manson to his latest Sunday Service and the latter agreed, appearing at the event and standing next to the rapper in the middle of singing gospel.The two celebs, as well as all present there, were dressed completely in white, wearing long cloaks with hoods.Justin Bieber reportedly also attended the Sunday Service. With a hood over his head, he even took the floor to say some words.Bemused Twitter users shared different emotions after the awkward event. Some found Manson’s appearance unsettling considering the recent controversy following accusations of sexual and other types of abuse brought by several women, including Evan Rachel Wood.It was also, well, weird, considering Manson's overall stage persona (with some users outright calling him a Satan worshipper and alleging this is a clear sign of the looming apocalypse).Other users were less judgmental and said that they were "impressed."
LOL, west manson and beiber. The zio-zombie get together of mentally deranged freaks.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082774512_0:0:2048:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_cd2acb88080b283a360e37e44bf3633e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, marilyn manson, kanye west, gospel choir, halloween

'Brought to Jesus': Marylin Manson Spotted at Kanye's Sunday Prayer

03:35 GMT 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / Mike BlakeFILE PHOTO: Kanye West performs at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008.
FILE PHOTO: Kanye West performs at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / Mike Blake
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Marilyn Manson earlier appeared in Kanye West’s new album "DONDA," released on August 29. The rocker's voice can be heard on the track "Jail pt 2", which also featured rapper Da Baby.
Hip hop star Kanye West invited Manson to his latest Sunday Service and the latter agreed, appearing at the event and standing next to the rapper in the middle of singing gospel.
The two celebs, as well as all present there, were dressed completely in white, wearing long cloaks with hoods.
Justin Bieber reportedly also attended the Sunday Service. With a hood over his head, he even took the floor to say some words.
Bemused Twitter users shared different emotions after the awkward event. Some found Manson’s appearance unsettling considering the recent controversy following accusations of sexual and other types of abuse brought by several women, including Evan Rachel Wood.
It was also, well, weird, considering Manson's overall stage persona (with some users outright calling him a Satan worshipper and alleging this is a clear sign of the looming apocalypse).
Other users were less judgmental and said that they were "impressed."
011000
Discuss
Popular comments
LOL, west manson and beiber. The zio-zombie get together of mentally deranged freaks.
vtvot tak
1 November, 07:04 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:54 GMTUnrecognizable: Steve Buscemi Dresses as His Own 'Fellow Kids' Meme for Halloween
03:40 GMTStandoff: Watch NASCAR's Hamlin Rage About Being Robbed of Victory After Bowman Knocks Him Out
03:35 GMT'Brought to Jesus': Marylin Manson Spotted at Kanye's Sunday Prayer
03:19 GMTRevaccinated People Report No Concerning Side Effects From Russia’s Sputnik V
02:39 GMTBiden Apologizes for Coming Late to His Own Presser at G20 Because He Was 'Playing With Elevators'
02:10 GMTBack to 1692: the Last Convicted Salem ’Witch’ to Be Exonerated From 300-Year-Old Trials
01:44 GMTRenowned Author Urges Strict Control Over AI as Big Tech Algorithms 'Tell Us What to Do'
00:19 GMTSignal if You Need Help: Melania Trump's Smile Caught Fading on Camera in Husband's Presence Again
00:18 GMTMagnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits South Sandwich Islands Region, USGS Reports
00:09 GMTKhartoum Values Moscow’s Stance in Regard to Recent Events in Sudan, Army Chief Says
YesterdayBernie Sanders Is Determined to Add Prices For Prescribed Drugs in Biden’s Spending Bill
Yesterday‘I Know It‘: France‘s Macron 100% Sure Australian PM Lied About Submarine Deal
YesterdayJapan’s Ruling Coalition Gets 293 Seats in Lower House
YesterdayOver 70% of Americans Think US Going Wrong Way, More Than Half Disapprove of Biden, Poll Shows
YesterdayAmerican Airlines Scraps 1,600 Flights on Halloween Weekend Over Weather, Staff Shortages - Reports
YesterdayWhite House Spokesperson Jen Psaki Says Tested Positive For COVID-19
YesterdayBoJo’s Plan to Transform UK Into ’Qatar of Hydrogen’ Meets Opposition in Gov't - Report
YesterdayTwo Trains Collide in South West England, Police Say
YesterdayBiden: US Will Retaliate Against Iran's Actions, Be It 'Drone Strikes or Anything Else'
YesterdayTurkey's Erdogan Says Creation of EU Army Not Project That Can Be Implemented