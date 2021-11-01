'Brought to Jesus': Marylin Manson Spotted at Kanye's Sunday Prayer
marilyn manson is currently leading a prayer circle with justin bieber and kanye west pic.twitter.com/rDFUza5lvn— KENNY BEAR (@RapDose) October 31, 2021
The devil went to church hahaha funny— personallyvictimizedbyreginageorge (@JasonHu85480089) October 31, 2021
Nyope. I said nyooooppppeee.— SilverSunGrownUpHippolyte (@BoomChickaNow2) October 31, 2021
me when i saw marylin manson at kanye’s prayer circle #SundayService pic.twitter.com/cemjdFZBi7— YeezyTatum ⛷ (@YeezyTatum) October 31, 2021
justin in the middle of kanye and marlyn manson doing a prayer. The world is coming to and end pic.twitter.com/vK6dalrp6L— maurice 🎃 (@MauricioEatz) October 31, 2021
Marilyn Manson at Kanye West’s aka Ye’s Sunday service doesn’t sit right with me..— нєανєη αηԃ нєℓℓ | ﾒ’𝟶 ⁶𓅓🌵 (@lovexsinner) October 31, 2021
Who’s gonna tell em ?? pic.twitter.com/JErpnaAT6j— B. (@BrentOkpoh) October 31, 2021
kanye, justin bieber and marilyn manson all hugging in circle in the middle of a sunday service while singing moon just proves to me that we’re in a simulation. THIS SHIT IS NOT REAL LMAO— snëaky (@sneakyoffdaxans) October 31, 2021
Is people going to church some kinda crime or something? Anyone can serve the lord and it should not be shocking.— jreteeks (@jreteeks) October 31, 2021
Incredible. I never thought I would see this kind of humility and love for God from these three formerly self-obsessed celebrities. Impressed.— Cruz Millennial (@M4CruzTX) October 31, 2021
Kanye bringing Marilyn Manson to Sunday Service and praying over him is amazing!! There’s no one that is too far gone for Jesus to save 🙌🏽— Josh (@joshkori) October 31, 2021
Marilyn Manson coming to Christ & getting prayed over by Justin Bieber & Kanye West at the Sunday Service is the Halloween I never saw coming. It only goes to show that God can save everyone & at any given point someone can turn their life around.— Jimmy Levy (@JimmyLevyMusic) November 1, 2021
Kanye really got Marilyn Manson worshipping God, his influence is unmatched 😭🙏🏽😂 pic.twitter.com/aJ0ujxL55M— ig: @rap.philosophy (@rapphilosophy20) October 31, 2021