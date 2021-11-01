Britain Threatens to ‘Take Action Unless France Backs Down’ in Fishing Rights Row

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned France to back down in the post-Brexit fishing licences row within 48 hours or face legal action from Britain under the trade deal negotiated when the country exited the EU bloc.Underscoring that France had made completely unreasonable threats, behaving unfairly, legal action might be the only way to resolve the issue, said Truss. France had earlier warned it might bar UK fishing boats from some ports and tighten customs checks on lorries entering the country with British goods from Tuesday unless more licences to fish in UK waters are released.
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned France to back down in the post-Brexit fishing licences row within 48 hours or face legal action from Britain under the trade deal negotiated when the country exited the EU bloc.
Underscoring that France had made completely unreasonable threats, behaving unfairly, legal action might be the only way to resolve the issue, said Truss.
France had earlier warned it might bar UK fishing boats from some ports and tighten customs checks on lorries entering the country with British goods from Tuesday unless more licences to fish in UK waters are released.