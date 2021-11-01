Registration was successful!
LIVE: COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day
Britain Could Become First To Prescribe Vaping for Medicinal Use
Britain Could Become First To Prescribe Vaping for Medicinal Use
E-cigarettes could be the answer and come to the aid of the UK as the country attempts to wean Britons off smoking without putting added pressure on the... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has published updated ‘Guidance for licensing electronic cigarettes and other inhaled nicotine-containing products as medicines’.The document provides further details on the steps required to license an e-cigarette as a medicinal product. E-cigarettes would still need to meet the standards of quality, safety, and efficacy expected of medicinal products. If successful, certified vapes could become available for prescription for tobacco smokers in Britain, who wish to quit or reduce smoking.According to the Department of Health and Social Care 2017 Tobacco Control Plan, e-cigarettes are less harmful to health than smoking tobacco. The government believes that nicotine-containing e-cigarettes can help people to stop smoking, and are similarly effective to other cessation options, such as nicotine patches, chewing gum, nasal and mouth sprays and inhalators.The MHRA will continue to support companies in the development of safe and effective e-cigarette products, Dr Raine added, highlighting the importance of patient-centred care and access.E-cigarettes regulated as medicines may be made available in strengths and volumes greater than those permitted under the TRPR (i.e. containing more than 20 mg/ml nicotine, more than 2 ml for single use cartridge/disposable products or more than 10 ml for refill containers), explained the MHRA. The World Health Organization says that e-cigarettes, which are the most common form of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), are harmful to health and are not safe.The safest approach, according to the WHO, is not to use either tobacco products or ENDS.
national health service (nhs), smoking, electronic cigarettes, vaping

Britain Could Become First To Prescribe Vaping for Medicinal Use

16:43 GMT 01.11.2021 (Updated: 16:50 GMT 01.11.2021)
E-cigarettes could be the answer and come to the aid of the UK as the country attempts to wean Britons off smoking without putting added pressure on the already beleaguered National Health Service.
The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has published updated ‘Guidance for licensing electronic cigarettes and other inhaled nicotine-containing products as medicines’.
The document provides further details on the steps required to license an e-cigarette as a medicinal product.
E-cigarettes would still need to meet the standards of quality, safety, and efficacy expected of medicinal products.
If successful, certified vapes could become available for prescription for tobacco smokers in Britain, who wish to quit or reduce smoking.
According to the Department of Health and Social Care 2017 Tobacco Control Plan, e-cigarettes are less harmful to health than smoking tobacco.
The government believes that nicotine-containing e-cigarettes can help people to stop smoking, and are similarly effective to other cessation options, such as nicotine patches, chewing gum, nasal and mouth sprays and inhalators.
"The evidence is clear that e-cigarettes are less harmful to health than smoking tobacco and that nicotine-containing e-cigarettes can help people quit smoking for good. The updated guidance on licensing requirements we have published today is a strong first step towards availability of safe and effective licensed e-cigarette products," Dr June Raine, Chief Executive of the MHRA, said in a statement.
The MHRA will continue to support companies in the development of safe and effective e-cigarette products, Dr Raine added, highlighting the importance of patient-centred care and access.
E-cigarettes regulated as medicines may be made available in strengths and volumes greater than those permitted under the TRPR (i.e. containing more than 20 mg/ml nicotine, more than 2 ml for single use cartridge/disposable products or more than 10 ml for refill containers), explained the MHRA.
The World Health Organization says that e-cigarettes, which are the most common form of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), are harmful to health and are not safe.
The safest approach, according to the WHO, is not to use either tobacco products or ENDS.
"The scientific evidence regarding the effectiveness of ENDS as a smoking cessation aid is still being debated. To date, in part due to the diversity of ENDS products and the low certainty surrounding many studies, the potential for ENDS to play a role as a population-level tobacco cessation intervention is unclear," the WHO has reported.
