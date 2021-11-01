https://sputniknews.com/20211101/britain-could-become-first-in-prescribing-vaping-for-medicinal-use-1090395999.html

Britain Could Become First To Prescribe Vaping for Medicinal Use

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has published updated ‘Guidance for licensing electronic cigarettes and other inhaled nicotine-containing products as medicines’.The document provides further details on the steps required to license an e-cigarette as a medicinal product. E-cigarettes would still need to meet the standards of quality, safety, and efficacy expected of medicinal products. If successful, certified vapes could become available for prescription for tobacco smokers in Britain, who wish to quit or reduce smoking.According to the Department of Health and Social Care 2017 Tobacco Control Plan, e-cigarettes are less harmful to health than smoking tobacco. The government believes that nicotine-containing e-cigarettes can help people to stop smoking, and are similarly effective to other cessation options, such as nicotine patches, chewing gum, nasal and mouth sprays and inhalators.The MHRA will continue to support companies in the development of safe and effective e-cigarette products, Dr Raine added, highlighting the importance of patient-centred care and access.E-cigarettes regulated as medicines may be made available in strengths and volumes greater than those permitted under the TRPR (i.e. containing more than 20 mg/ml nicotine, more than 2 ml for single use cartridge/disposable products or more than 10 ml for refill containers), explained the MHRA. The World Health Organization says that e-cigarettes, which are the most common form of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), are harmful to health and are not safe.The safest approach, according to the WHO, is not to use either tobacco products or ENDS.

