Billionaire Michael Bloomberg Launches Effort to Stop Coal Use in 25 Countries
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg Launches Effort to Stop Coal Use in 25 Countries

18:28 GMT 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / Thibault CamusFormer New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during the C40 cities awards ceremony, in Paris
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during the C40 cities awards ceremony, in Paris - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / Thibault Camus
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Billionaire businessman and former US presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg launched new efforts to end the use of coal in 25 countries in an attempt to combat climate change and transition to clean energy, Bloomberg Philanthropies said in a statement on Monday.
“Over the last decade, Bloomberg Philanthropies has helped shut down two-thirds of coal-fired power plants in the US and half in Europe - and that work continues. But around the world, too many coal plants are driving climate change and making people sick, so we are expanding our efforts to 25 more countries and setting an ambitious new goal: working to close a quarter of the world’s coal plants by 2025 and cancel all proposed coal plants by that year, too,” the statement said.
The proposed campaign would work to close one-quarter of the world’s 2,445 remaining coal plants and stop all 519 proposed ones by 2025, the statement said.
The announcement came at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, where the world leaders are currently meeting to discuss the international climate agenda.
Bloomberg Philanthropies will try to help end coal power and enable clean energy transition by convening private companies, public sector entities, philanthropy and non-governmental organizations to deliver a whole-of-society response, the statement said.
