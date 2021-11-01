Registration was successful!
Biden’s Vaccine Mandate to Businesses Will be Published in the Coming Days
joe biden, us, occupational safety and health administration, vaccine, us office of management and budget, covid-19, biden administration

Biden’s Vaccine Mandate to Businesses Will be Published in the Coming Days

19:53 GMT 01.11.2021 (Updated: 19:54 GMT 01.11.2021)
© KEVIN DIETSCHU.S. President Joe Biden speaks about combatting the coronavirus pandemic in the State Dining Room of the White House on September 9, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Adriana Montes
Reporter
The US Labor Department confirmed on Monday that the Biden administration's planned rule for a vaccine mandate for businesses developed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had been finalized and that details were expected to be released this week.
Some Republicans have reportedly vowed to challenge the pending rule that requires private-sector employees with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing, but courts so far allowed the mandates to proceed, according to The Hill.
“On November 1, the Office of Management and Budget completed its regulatory review of the emergency temporary standard. The Federal Register will publish the emergency temporary standard in the coming days,” a Labor Department spokesperson said in a statement.
After Biden’s announcement of the sweeping vaccine-or-test mandate in September, OSHA issued an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to implement this requirement, which would impact more than 80 million private-sector employees.
Employers with 100 or more employees will require them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or else undergo weekly testing.
“Covered employers must develop, implement, and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, unless they adopt a policy requiring employees to choose either to get vaccinated or to undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering at work,” the spokesperson said.
Workers will also be provided with time off to get vaccinated, and paid sick leave will be granted to vaccinated employees who suffered any side effects from the shot.
While the planned rule is waiting to be published, the White House is encouraging employers to implement their own vaccination guidelines, with many already having done so.
