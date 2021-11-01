https://sputniknews.com/20211101/bidens-vaccine-mandate-to-businesses-will-be-published-in-the-coming-days-1090399651.html

Biden's Vaccine Mandate to Businesses Will be Published in the Coming Days

Some Republicans have reportedly vowed to challenge the pending rule that requires private-sector employees with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing, but courts so far allowed the mandates to proceed, according to The Hill.After Biden’s announcement of the sweeping vaccine-or-test mandate in September, OSHA issued an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to implement this requirement, which would impact more than 80 million private-sector employees.Employers with 100 or more employees will require them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or else undergo weekly testing.Workers will also be provided with time off to get vaccinated, and paid sick leave will be granted to vaccinated employees who suffered any side effects from the shot.While the planned rule is waiting to be published, the White House is encouraging employers to implement their own vaccination guidelines, with many already having done so.

