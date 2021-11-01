https://sputniknews.com/20211101/biden-putin-reaffirming-gorbachev-reagan-formula-will-benefit-next-npt-conference--un-1090399510.html

Biden, Putin Reaffirming Gorbachev-Reagan Formula Will Benefit Next NPT Conference – UN

Biden, Putin Reaffirming Gorbachev-Reagan Formula Will Benefit Next NPT Conference – UN

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden reaffirming commitment to the Gorbachev-Reagan formula that a nuclear war cannot be won and must... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-01T19:35+0000

2021-11-01T19:35+0000

2021-11-01T19:32+0000

mikhail gorbachev

ronald reagan

joe biden

vladimir putin

meeting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/11/1083172957_211:0:3852:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ddbb467c3e6c4b402f9542def9ae1a96.jpg

UN Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu has stressed that it is a positive development that Russia and the United States returned to regular strategic stability dialogues."While, you know, the discussions must be definitely quite difficult, they seem to be very genuinely and sincerely engaged in very substantive discussions. That’s very good," she stated. The landmark summit in Geneva on June 16 marked the first Putin-Biden meeting, with the two presidents considering it productive. They agreed to launch consultations on strategic stability, and adopted a joint statement reaffirming the commitment to the 1985 formula by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.President-designate of the 2020 Review Conference for the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT), Gustavo Zlauvinen, said in a letter in July that the tenth session was rescheduled and will be held in January 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.The NPT Review Conference is the main event in the field of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament and takes place every five years.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

mikhail gorbachev, ronald reagan, joe biden, vladimir putin, meeting