International
LIVE: COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/argentinian-study-proves-high-efficacy-of-sputnik-v-in-protecting-people-over-60-rdif-says-1090388076.html
Argentinian Study Proves High Efficacy of Sputnik V in Protecting People Over 60, RDIF Says
Argentinian Study Proves High Efficacy of Sputnik V in Protecting People Over 60, RDIF Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A study conducted by the health ministry of the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, showed high efficacy of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/14/1082136909_0:0:3431:1930_1920x0_80_0_0_a394445f3d7c4f5bcd781f387e6a2af1.jpg
"Results of the study are showing that infection rates decreased for over 88% among those who received the full vaccination against COVID (2 doses). The full vaccination was associated with a 96.6% reduction in mortality," the statement by the RDIF read.As many as 660,000 elderly residents of Buenos Aires over 60 years of age, vaccinated with Sputnik V, AstraZeneca or Sinopharm, took part in the research, conducted in summer 2021.The first dose of Sputnik V has also been proved to have 78.6-83.7% efficacy in people aged 60-79 years, according to another study by the city's health ministry.Most people in Buenos Aires have been vaccinated with the Russian vaccine, which contributed to a 15-fold decline in new COVID-19 cases within the past five months, according to the RDIF.
argentina, news, vaccine, sputnik v

Argentinian Study Proves High Efficacy of Sputnik V in Protecting People Over 60, RDIF Says

11:29 GMT 01.11.2021
A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / AGUSTIN MARCARIAN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A study conducted by the health ministry of the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, showed high efficacy of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in protecting people aged 60 and older, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.
"Results of the study are showing that infection rates decreased for over 88% among those who received the full vaccination against COVID (2 doses). The full vaccination was associated with a 96.6% reduction in mortality," the statement by the RDIF read.
As many as 660,000 elderly residents of Buenos Aires over 60 years of age, vaccinated with Sputnik V, AstraZeneca or Sinopharm, took part in the research, conducted in summer 2021.
The first dose of Sputnik V has also been proved to have 78.6-83.7% efficacy in people aged 60-79 years, according to another study by the city's health ministry.
Most people in Buenos Aires have been vaccinated with the Russian vaccine, which contributed to a 15-fold decline in new COVID-19 cases within the past five months, according to the RDIF.
