Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/archbishop-of-canterbury-says-leaders-will-be-cursed-if-they-fail-to-reach-agreement-at-cop26-1090395811.html
Archbishop of Canterbury Says Leaders Will Be 'Cursed' if They Fail to Reach Agreement at COP26
Archbishop of Canterbury Says Leaders Will Be 'Cursed' if They Fail to Reach Agreement at COP26
Earlier, Welby warned that the outcome of the COP26 climate summit will be “life or death for millions of people." 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T17:55+0000
2021-11-01T17:55+0000
news
archbishop
cop26
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090395889_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d2041526c16ef184d401165cd8b2e4ef.jpg
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby told BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg that world leaders will be "cursed" unless they reach an agreement during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Welby also compared the climate crisis to warnings about the Nazis before World War Two. Kuenssberg posted some details of their conversation on Twitter. This comes after earlier this month, Welby said that “the COP26 climate talks are emergency surgery for our world and its people...The outcome will be life or death for millions of people."“The eyes of the world are on Glasgow: leaders must deliver for the whole human family. We can, and must, choose life, so that our children may live," the Archbishop said, as quoted by WalesOnline.Welby, who is the most senior bishop in the Church of England and who worked for 11 years in the oil industry before being ordained, is at COP26 to meet with groups including young members of the Anglican community and indigenous people.Meanwhile, the archbishop tweeted an apology for the words he "used when trying to emphasise the gravity of the situation facing us at COP26."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090395889_102:0:2833:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67ff672360c60cce3cdca01505983811.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, archbishop, cop26

Archbishop of Canterbury Says Leaders Will Be 'Cursed' if They Fail to Reach Agreement at COP26

17:55 GMT 01.11.2021
© Jonathan BradyThe Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby speaks during a service of remembrance for British MP David Amess at St Margaret's Church in Westminster in London, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby speaks during a service of remembrance for British MP David Amess at St Margaret's Church in Westminster in London, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© Jonathan Brady
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, Welby warned that the outcome of the COP26 climate summit will be “life or death for millions of people."
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby told BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg that world leaders will be "cursed" unless they reach an agreement during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Welby also compared the climate crisis to warnings about the Nazis before World War Two.
Kuenssberg posted some details of their conversation on Twitter.
This comes after earlier this month, Welby said that “the COP26 climate talks are emergency surgery for our world and its people...The outcome will be life or death for millions of people."
“The eyes of the world are on Glasgow: leaders must deliver for the whole human family. We can, and must, choose life, so that our children may live," the Archbishop said, as quoted by WalesOnline.
Welby, who is the most senior bishop in the Church of England and who worked for 11 years in the oil industry before being ordained, is at COP26 to meet with groups including young members of the Anglican community and indigenous people.
Meanwhile, the archbishop tweeted an apology for the words he "used when trying to emphasise the gravity of the situation facing us at COP26."
011000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:14 GMTTrump Insider Says Fauci ‘Went Behind White House’s Back’ to Lift Ban on Risky Coronavirus Research
18:04 GMTBiden Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Press Secretary Psaki Infected, White House Says
17:55 GMTArchbishop of Canterbury Says Leaders Will Be 'Cursed' if They Fail to Reach Agreement at COP26
17:08 GMTOJ Simpson 'Obviously' Killed His Wife & 'Got Away With It,' Caitlyn Jenner Says – Video
17:05 GMTParkland High School on Lockdown Amid Reports of Armed Man in Area
16:43 GMTBritain Could Become First To Prescribe Vaping for Medicinal Use
16:32 GMTHappiest Place on Earth? 34,000 Patrons of Shanghai Disneyland Locked Inside Over One Covid Case
15:52 GMTFeeling Sleepy Again? Biden Struggles to Keep Eyes Open at Climate Summit in Glasgow – Video
15:49 GMT'Royal Foot on the Gas': Commentators Welcome Queen's Windsor Drive-Around
15:47 GMTTurkey May Start Military Operation in Northern Syria on Tuesday, Source Claims
15:44 GMTIndian Health Minister Reviews Dengue Crisis in Delhi as Cases Surge
15:43 GMTState Government in India’s Uttar Pradesh Ramps Up Surveillance As New Zika Virus Cases Surface
15:43 GMTTroll Goes Too Far: Indian Cricket Team Captain's 10-Month-Old Toddler Threatened With Rape
15:38 GMTAFL Star Jordan De Goey Hires Harvey Weinstein's Law Firm in New York Assault Case
15:07 GMTSix Russian Helicopter Gunships, Jet Reportedly Spotted at Airbase in Northern Syria
15:02 GMTUK Murder Trial Told Killer Abused Hospital Corpses, Had ‘Clear Sexual Interest’ In Necrophilia
14:42 GMTFarmer Leader Sets Deadline to Revoke Farm Laws, Threatens 'Consequences' For Modi Gov't
14:10 GMT'New Fab Four': British Royal Family Sends 'Right Men for the Job' to COP26, Media Says
13:39 GMTRussian Companies Showcase 50k+ Goods Available Via Alibaba Platform
13:36 GMTEuropean COVID Vaccine Certificates Offered for $300 on Darknet, Russia's Kaspersky Lab Says