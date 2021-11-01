https://sputniknews.com/20211101/archbishop-of-canterbury-says-leaders-will-be-cursed-if-they-fail-to-reach-agreement-at-cop26-1090395811.html

Archbishop of Canterbury Says Leaders Will Be 'Cursed' if They Fail to Reach Agreement at COP26

Earlier, Welby warned that the outcome of the COP26 climate summit will be “life or death for millions of people." 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby told BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg that world leaders will be "cursed" unless they reach an agreement during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Welby also compared the climate crisis to warnings about the Nazis before World War Two. Kuenssberg posted some details of their conversation on Twitter. This comes after earlier this month, Welby said that “the COP26 climate talks are emergency surgery for our world and its people...The outcome will be life or death for millions of people."“The eyes of the world are on Glasgow: leaders must deliver for the whole human family. We can, and must, choose life, so that our children may live," the Archbishop said, as quoted by WalesOnline.Welby, who is the most senior bishop in the Church of England and who worked for 11 years in the oil industry before being ordained, is at COP26 to meet with groups including young members of the Anglican community and indigenous people.Meanwhile, the archbishop tweeted an apology for the words he "used when trying to emphasise the gravity of the situation facing us at COP26."

