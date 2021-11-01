AFL Star Jordan De Goey Hires Harvey Weinstein's Law Firm in New York Assault Case
© REUTERS / Carlo AllegriFilm producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the New York Criminal Court during his ongoing sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 24, 2020
This is not the first time Australian Football League (AFL) star Jordan De Goey has been mired in controversy. In 2017, the 25-year-old lied to his club Collingwood before being fined next year for drunk driving. In 2020, he was charged by the Australian police with indecent assault.
AFL forward Jordan De Goey has hired the law firm which represented former American film producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein to fight sexual assault charges from a woman who has accused him of groping and assaulting her in a New York City nightclub.
Although De Goey had denied all allegations, the woman has also accused him of beating her male friend during a Halloween party on Saturday.
De Goey, whose lucrative football career is hanging by a thread, has now engaged the services of Jacob Kaplan from Brafman & Associates, a high-profile law firm who defended Weinstein in the infamous Hollywood sexual assault case in which several A-list celebrities, including Angelina Jolie, accused him of having assaulted them in the past.
While fighting the case for Weinstein, the firm's founder, Benjamin Brafman, said: "I'm not the morality police… I'm a criminal defence lawyer".
De Goey and his friend Luke Dyson have been accused of a series of charges, including "grabbing the private areas" of a 35-year-old female at the PHD Rooftop Lounge at the Dream Hotel in Chelsea, New York City.
According to the police, the woman continued to resist both men on the dance floor of the night club but De Goey and Dyson didn't back down.
When the woman's male colleague tried to stop them, Dyson hit him with a glass before punching and kicking him.
