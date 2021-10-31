https://sputniknews.com/20211031/zayn-malik-to-fight-with-every-ounce-of-his-body-to-keep-daughter-out-of-custody-battle---report-1090355802.html

Zayn Malik to Fight 'With Every Ounce of His Body' to Keep Daughter Out of Custody Battle - Report

The latest round in this ongoing scandal comes after the model's mother Yolanda claimed the musician "struck" her during a recent fight, prompting reports that... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

Since the reports of him allegedly assaulting his partner's mother Yolanda Hadid, Zayn Malik has vowed to do everything he can to prevent a custody fight over his daughter, one-year-old Khai, The Mirror reported on Saturday.According to reports, the rift in the relationship came after the allegations that Yolanda Hadid, 57, suffered during an incident with the child's father at the pair's Pennsylvania home. The reason for the altercation, according to reports, was that Yolanda posted a photo of the child on her Instagram without the parent's permission, given that neither Zayn nor Gigi had ever publicly shown their daughter's face.The ex-One Direction member, 28, is claimed to be "deeply concerned" about his family's future after the split, while he reportedly plans to "fight" to keep Khai out of a custody battle.According to the outlet, even if 26-year-old Gigi wants Zayn to co-parent their infant daughter, her mother might potentially make "legal moves" regarding custody. The couple's breakup reportedly stems only from the turmoil between Zayn and Yolanda, and has nothing to do with his parenting abilities.However, they added that Gigi had asked her partner to seek counseling before they split and wanted him to "deal with his issues."

