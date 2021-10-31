https://sputniknews.com/20211031/zayn-malik-to-fight-with-every-ounce-of-his-body-to-keep-daughter-out-of-custody-battle---report-1090355802.html
Zayn Malik to Fight 'With Every Ounce of His Body' to Keep Daughter Out of Custody Battle - Report
Zayn Malik to Fight 'With Every Ounce of His Body' to Keep Daughter Out of Custody Battle - Report
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
The latest round in this ongoing scandal comes after the model's mother Yolanda claimed the musician "struck" her during a recent fight, prompting reports that the on-and-off pair of Zayn and Gigi had split up. Malik has stated that he did not strike Yolanda, although he reportedly pleaded no contest to the charges.
Since the reports of him allegedly assaulting his partner's mother Yolanda Hadid, Zayn Malik has vowed to do everything he can to prevent a custody fight over his daughter, one-year-old Khai, The Mirror reported
on Saturday.
According to reports, the rift in the relationship came after the allegations that Yolanda Hadid, 57, suffered during an incident with the child's father at the pair's Pennsylvania home. The reason for the altercation, according to reports, was that Yolanda posted a photo of the child on her Instagram without the parent's permission, given that neither Zayn nor Gigi had ever publicly
shown their daughter's face.
The ex-One Direction member, 28, is claimed to be "deeply concerned" about his family's future after the split, while he reportedly plans to "fight" to keep Khai out of a custody battle.
“Gigi and he co-parent Khai, but any suggestion he has aggression issues or cannot be trusted to care for her, is something he will fight against with every ounce of his body," an undisclosed "LA business associate" of the singer is quoted in the report as saying.
According to the outlet, even if 26-year-old Gigi wants Zayn to co-parent their infant daughter, her mother might potentially make "legal moves" regarding custody. The couple's breakup reportedly stems only
from the turmoil between Zayn and Yolanda, and has nothing to do with his parenting abilities.
"Gigi stands by Zayn’s ability to co-parent well," the source said.
However, they added that Gigi had asked her partner to seek counseling
before they split and wanted him to "deal with his issues
."