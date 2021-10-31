Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/zayn-malik-to-fight-with-every-ounce-of-his-body-to-keep-daughter-out-of-custody-battle---report-1090355802.html
Zayn Malik to Fight 'With Every Ounce of His Body' to Keep Daughter Out of Custody Battle - Report
Zayn Malik to Fight 'With Every Ounce of His Body' to Keep Daughter Out of Custody Battle - Report
The latest round in this ongoing scandal comes after the model's mother Yolanda claimed the musician "struck" her during a recent fight, prompting reports that... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-31T02:29+0000
2021-10-31T02:29+0000
society
us
fight
celebrity scandal
zayn malik
gigi hadid
drama
daughter
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090356258_0:0:2082:1171_1920x0_80_0_0_0c5b86739de5fc976ee06448b27f5943.jpg
Since the reports of him allegedly assaulting his partner's mother Yolanda Hadid, Zayn Malik has vowed to do everything he can to prevent a custody fight over his daughter, one-year-old Khai, The Mirror reported on Saturday.According to reports, the rift in the relationship came after the allegations that Yolanda Hadid, 57, suffered during an incident with the child's father at the pair's Pennsylvania home. The reason for the altercation, according to reports, was that Yolanda posted a photo of the child on her Instagram without the parent's permission, given that neither Zayn nor Gigi had ever publicly shown their daughter's face.The ex-One Direction member, 28, is claimed to be "deeply concerned" about his family's future after the split, while he reportedly plans to "fight" to keep Khai out of a custody battle.According to the outlet, even if 26-year-old Gigi wants Zayn to co-parent their infant daughter, her mother might potentially make "legal moves" regarding custody. The couple's breakup reportedly stems only from the turmoil between Zayn and Yolanda, and has nothing to do with his parenting abilities.However, they added that Gigi had asked her partner to seek counseling before they split and wanted him to "deal with his issues."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090356258_0:0:2082:1563_1920x0_80_0_0_bf869dc04bdcd425a28ae87d40baa609.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, us, fight, celebrity scandal, zayn malik, gigi hadid, drama, daughter, viral

Zayn Malik to Fight 'With Every Ounce of His Body' to Keep Daughter Out of Custody Battle - Report

02:29 GMT 31.10.2021
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniIn this May 2, 2016 file photo, Zayn Malik, left, and Gigi Hadid arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York.
In this May 2, 2016 file photo, Zayn Malik, left, and Gigi Hadid arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The latest round in this ongoing scandal comes after the model's mother Yolanda claimed the musician "struck" her during a recent fight, prompting reports that the on-and-off pair of Zayn and Gigi had split up. Malik has stated that he did not strike Yolanda, although he reportedly pleaded no contest to the charges.
Since the reports of him allegedly assaulting his partner's mother Yolanda Hadid, Zayn Malik has vowed to do everything he can to prevent a custody fight over his daughter, one-year-old Khai, The Mirror reported on Saturday.
According to reports, the rift in the relationship came after the allegations that Yolanda Hadid, 57, suffered during an incident with the child's father at the pair's Pennsylvania home. The reason for the altercation, according to reports, was that Yolanda posted a photo of the child on her Instagram without the parent's permission, given that neither Zayn nor Gigi had ever publicly shown their daughter's face.
The ex-One Direction member, 28, is claimed to be "deeply concerned" about his family's future after the split, while he reportedly plans to "fight" to keep Khai out of a custody battle.
“Gigi and he co-parent Khai, but any suggestion he has aggression issues or cannot be trusted to care for her, is something he will fight against with every ounce of his body," an undisclosed "LA business associate" of the singer is quoted in the report as saying.
According to the outlet, even if 26-year-old Gigi wants Zayn to co-parent their infant daughter, her mother might potentially make "legal moves" regarding custody. The couple's breakup reportedly stems only from the turmoil between Zayn and Yolanda, and has nothing to do with his parenting abilities.
"Gigi stands by Zayn’s ability to co-parent well," the source said.
However, they added that Gigi had asked her partner to seek counseling before they split and wanted him to "deal with his issues."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:38 GMTJellyfish En Masse Flood Scottish Nuclear Power Plant, Causing Emergency Inactivation
02:29 GMTZayn Malik to Fight 'With Every Ounce of His Body' to Keep Daughter Out of Custody Battle - Report
02:13 GMTUK Could Run Out of Color Books During Winter Holiday Season - Reports
01:49 GMTHackers Allegedly Linked to Iran Threaten to Leak Client Data From Israeli Websites - Reports
01:48 GMTNYC Fire Stations Shut Down Due to Staff Shortages After Firefighters Miss Vaccination Deadline
01:11 GMTUS Priests Upset Biden Received Communion Upon Meeting Pope Despite His Stance on Abortion
00:54 GMTShooting at ‘Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball’ in California Leaves Two Dead, Five Injured
00:40 GMTCuomo Demands Sheriff’s Office “Preserve All Records” Related to Groping Investigation
Yesterday'One in a Trillion Episode': Alec Baldwin Speaks for First Time Since Fatal Shooting at Movie Set
YesterdayHotel in Egypt’s Hurghada Closed For Two Days After Multiple Poisoning Cases
YesterdayUK University Accused of Fostering Transphobic Culture by Stocking ‘Dead Names’ of Students, Staff
YesterdayWATCH: IDF F-15 Jets Escorted US Bomber in Apparent Show of Force to Iran as Tensions Remain High
YesterdayTrump’s Attorney Reportedly Blamed Pence’s Team for Jan. 6 Violence Over Not Tossing Out Election
YesterdayBoris, No! Trudeau Appears to Hold UK's PM Back as He Charged at Macron in G20 Photo
Yesterday12,000 Members of US Air Force May Leave Service Due to Mandatory Vaccination, Reports Say
YesterdayRussia's Petr Yan Wins UFC Interim Bantamweight Title by Beating US' Cory Sandhagen
YesterdayTension Sparked Between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid Over Snap Shared of Daughter Khai
YesterdayNantes Police Use Tear Gas as Protesters Rally Against French Presidential Hopeful - Videos
YesterdaySyrian Air Defense Destroy 2 Missiles Fired By Israel Using Russian-Made Buk-M2E Systems
YesterdaySmall & Stealthy: Asteroid Whizzes Past Earth Undetected