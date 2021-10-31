Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/will-smith-reveals-when-was-the-only-time-in-his-life-he-considered-suicide-1090358215.html
Will Smith Reveals When Was 'The Only Time' in His Life He 'Considered Suicide'
Will Smith Reveals When Was 'The Only Time' in His Life He 'Considered Suicide'
During the trailer to “The Best Shape of My Life”, an unscripted series published on Hollywood star Will Smith's YouTube channel, he speaks about how he was... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-31T06:17+0000
2021-10-31T06:17+0000
will smith
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107724/32/1077243245_0:218:2865:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_842fcdc2945973843e7a2c4ebd424724.jpg
In the new trailer, Will Smith is seen relaying that he once considered suicide, during the taping of a YouTube series on weight loss, “The Best Shape of My Life”.Smith described it as a journey in which he set himself to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks. In the trailer, Smith noted that in the process, he identified the fundamental problems of his life and realised the need to pay attention to his mental state. The actor said he also discovered "a whole lot of hidden things" about himself. The upcoming six-part unscripted series will be released on Monday 8 November. In May, Will Smith posted a photo of his changed body on Instagram, noting that he was in the worst shape in his life.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107724/32/1077243245_67:0:2798:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bacbd5203b87d2d0c65a7951aef1aeee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
will smith, world

Will Smith Reveals When Was 'The Only Time' in His Life He 'Considered Suicide'

06:17 GMT 31.10.2021
© AP Photo / Phil MccartenCast member Will Smith attends the premiere of "Gemini Man" at the TCL Chinese Theater on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles
Cast member Will Smith attends the premiere of Gemini Man at the TCL Chinese Theater on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
© AP Photo / Phil Mccarten
Subscribe
During the trailer to “The Best Shape of My Life”, an unscripted series published on Hollywood star Will Smith's YouTube channel, he speaks about how he was "mentally [...] was somewhere else" during the filming.
In the new trailer, Will Smith is seen relaying that he once considered suicide, during the taping of a YouTube series on weight loss, “The Best Shape of My Life”.
Smith described it as a journey in which he set himself to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks. In the trailer, Smith noted that in the process, he identified the fundamental problems of his life and realised the need to pay attention to his mental state.
The actor said he also discovered "a whole lot of hidden things" about himself.

“That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide,” the actor is seen saying.

The upcoming six-part unscripted series will be released on Monday 8 November.
In May, Will Smith posted a photo of his changed body on Instagram, noting that he was in the worst shape in his life.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:21 GMTChina Accuses US of Politicization of COVID-19 Origin After Report of Intelligence Service
06:17 GMTWill Smith Reveals When Was 'The Only Time' in His Life He 'Considered Suicide'
05:47 GMTFrom Hollywood Celebs to Billionaire Tycoons, ‘Virtual Heist’ on Jewellery Firm Plunders A-List Data
05:44 GMTFirst-Ever Jewish Dating Site Launched in The Gulf to Cater to The Needs of a Growing Community
05:15 GMTGeneral Election Kicks Off in Japan
03:48 GMT‘Number of Things I Lacked’: Merkel Is Looking Forward to Her Future Leisure Activities
03:46 GMTTrump Weighs in on Biden Administration's Performance Ahead of Virginia Gubernatorial Election
03:20 GMTLeaked Docs Reveal Facebook Targeted Children as Young as 6 for Profit - Report
02:38 GMTJellyfish En Masse Flood Scottish Nuclear Power Plant, Causing Emergency Inactivation
02:29 GMTZayn Malik to Fight 'With Every Ounce of His Body' to Keep Daughter Out of Custody Battle - Report
02:13 GMTUK Could Run Out of Color Books During Winter Holiday Season - Reports
01:49 GMTHackers Allegedly Linked to Iran Threaten to Leak Client Data From Israeli Websites - Reports
01:48 GMTNYC Fire Stations Shut Down Due to Staff Shortages After Firefighters Miss Vaccination Deadline
01:11 GMTUS Priests Upset Biden Received Communion Upon Meeting Pope Despite His Stance on Abortion
00:54 GMTShooting at ‘Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball’ in California Leaves Two Dead, Five Injured
00:40 GMTCuomo Demands Sheriff’s Office “Preserve All Records” Related to Groping Investigation
Yesterday'One in a Trillion Episode': Alec Baldwin Speaks for First Time Since Fatal Shooting at Movie Set
YesterdayHotel in Egypt’s Hurghada Closed For Two Days After Multiple Poisoning Cases
YesterdayUK University Accused of Fostering Transphobic Culture by Stocking ‘Dead Names’ of Students, Staff
YesterdayWATCH: IDF F-15 Jets Escorted US Bomber in Apparent Show of Force to Iran as Tensions Remain High