Will Smith Reveals When Was 'The Only Time' in His Life He 'Considered Suicide'

In the new trailer, Will Smith is seen relaying that he once considered suicide, during the taping of a YouTube series on weight loss, “The Best Shape of My Life”.Smith described it as a journey in which he set himself to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks. In the trailer, Smith noted that in the process, he identified the fundamental problems of his life and realised the need to pay attention to his mental state. The actor said he also discovered "a whole lot of hidden things" about himself. The upcoming six-part unscripted series will be released on Monday 8 November. In May, Will Smith posted a photo of his changed body on Instagram, noting that he was in the worst shape in his life.
During the trailer to “The Best Shape of My Life”, an unscripted series published on Hollywood star Will Smith's YouTube channel, he speaks about how he was "mentally [...] was somewhere else" during the filming.
In the new trailer, Will Smith is seen relaying that he once considered suicide, during the taping of a YouTube series on weight loss, “The Best Shape of My Life”.
Smith described it as a journey in which he set himself to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks. In the trailer, Smith noted that in the process, he identified the fundamental problems of his life and realised the need to pay attention to his mental state.
The actor said he also discovered "a whole lot of hidden things" about himself.
“That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide,” the actor is seen saying.
The upcoming six-part unscripted series will be released on Monday 8 November.
In May, Will Smith posted a photo of his changed body on Instagram, noting that he was in the worst shape in his life.