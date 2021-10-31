https://sputniknews.com/20211031/white-house-spokesperson-jen-psaki-says-tested-positive-for-covid-19-1090373488.html

White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki Says Tested Positive For COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

"On Wednesday, in coordination with senior leadership at the White House and the medical team, I made the decision not to travel on the foreign trip with the President due to a family emergency, which was members of my household testing positive for COVID-19. Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. However, today, I tested positive for COVID," Psaki said in a statement.She specified that she has not had close contact in person with US President Joe Biden or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday.The White House spokesperson said she only has mild symptoms because she had been vaccinated and continues to work from home. She plans to return to work after a 10-day quarantine following a negative test.

