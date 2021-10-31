https://sputniknews.com/20211031/us-priests-upset-biden-received-communion-upon-meeting-pope-despite-his-stance-on-abortion-1090354348.html

US Priests Upset Biden Received Communion Upon Meeting Pope Despite His Stance on Abortion

US Priests Upset Biden Received Communion Upon Meeting Pope Despite His Stance on Abortion

Biden had an approximately 90-minute private meeting with the Pope on Friday, after which he told reporters that they discussed faith, but abortion wasn't... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-31T01:11+0000

2021-10-31T01:11+0000

2021-10-31T01:11+0000

joe biden

abortion rights

catholic church

pope francis

us

rome

abortion

catholics

priests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090354859_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8678fcae7ff7c43026c9e879fae97c07.jpg

US President Joe Biden received Communion at St. Patrick's Church at Saturday Vigil Mass, a day after declaring Pope Francis advised him he should continue to partake in the sacrament, triggering criticism from some Catholic priests who believe the president's pro-abortion stance contradicts the church's teaching. Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, shared a scathing blog article by conservative Cardinal Raymond Burke, reiterating that Catholic politicians who support abortion rights are ineligible for the sacrament.In his turn, Bishop of Providence Thomas Tobin posted on Twitter on Friday that he feared that "the Church has lost its prophetic voice."Earlier this week, Tobin publicly urged the Pope to refuse Biden's communion.Considering his outspoken support for unrestricted abortion, the president has been chastised by Catholic priests and parishioners across the country for continuing to accept communion and proclaiming his Catholic religion. A group of Catholic bishops reportedly met in June to discuss the possibility of a communion ban, which Biden publicly dismissed, saying, "I don't think that's going to happen."American bishops have also repeatedly lashed out at another pro-abortion Catholic politician, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. However, she seems unaffected by such criticism.While Biden gets communion on a regular basis in his home dioceses of Washington and Delaware, the fact that he also received communion in Rome was important in terms of the church. While the Pope delegates day-to-day management to his vicar, St. Patrick's parish is technically located within the pontiff's archdiocese. As a result, Biden was able to receive communion in Pope Francis' archdiocese. The Mass was attended by about 30 individuals, according to the Associated Press, and security officers were placed along the aisles. The Bidens took a seat in the back row, which had been cordoned off as "Reserved," and entered discreetly shortly after Mass had started.

https://sputniknews.com/20211001/archbishop-invites-catholics-to-pray-for-pelosi-to-convert-her-heart-over-abortion-controversy-1089567609.html

rome

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

joe biden, abortion rights, catholic church, pope francis, us, rome, abortion, catholics, priests