https://sputniknews.com/20211031/uk-could-run-out-of-color-books-during-winter-holiday-season---reports-1090356138.html

UK Could Run Out of Color Books During Winter Holiday Season - Reports

UK Could Run Out of Color Books During Winter Holiday Season - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom could face book supply problems this Christmas amid paper shortages and shipping delays, The Telegraph reports. 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-31T02:13+0000

2021-10-31T02:13+0000

2021-10-31T02:13+0000

christmas

books

shortages

united kingdom

jk rowling

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090356113_0:173:3117:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_4641bef56434e5e542f3687272b274ed.jpg

"The further away the printer, the longer the likely delay," James Daunt, the chief executive of Waterstones, the UK’s biggest bookseller, told the newspaper on Saturday.Daunt explained that glossy color volumes are mainly printed in Europe or the Far East.According to The Telegraph, rising timber prices and a slump in demand is leading to the closure of paper mills internationally and there could be supply problems this winter holiday season. If certain popular titles, like JK Rowling’s "The Christmas Pig" sell out fast, it could take months for new copies to reach shelves in the UK and people will not be able to buy them before New Year.Shoppers in the UK are being advised to buy books early, even though standard black and white volumes are unlikely to be affected by the delays.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

christmas, books, shortages, united kingdom, jk rowling