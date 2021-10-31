Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/two-trains-collide-in-south-west-england-police-say-1090372691.html
Two Trains Collide in South West England, Police Say
Two Trains Collide in South West England, Police Say
Firefighters and ambulances rushed to the scene, while there is no confirmed information regarding possilbe injuries. 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-31T20:40+0000
2021-10-31T20:40+0000
england
police
collision
injuries
trains
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107774/83/1077748332_0:345:2730:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_5b9f6bbf51b6cfa2750fa3094133ddf7.jpg
Two trains collided between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire, South West England, according to local police.Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed 50 firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the crash, calling it a "major incident".The authorities did not provide information about possible casualties, but according to a BBC correspondent, at least 13 people were injured as a result of the collision. Their wounds are reportedly not life-threatening.
england
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107774/83/1077748332_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2da3c1a17e448d8550486e90c3475a80.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
england, police, collision, injuries, trains

Two Trains Collide in South West England, Police Say

20:40 GMT 31.10.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / KRoock74 / Cumbria police car, with "POLICE" in mirror writing ("ECILOP").
Cumbria police car, with POLICE in mirror writing (ECILOP). - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / KRoock74 /
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
Firefighters and ambulances rushed to the scene, while there is no confirmed information regarding possilbe injuries.
Two trains collided between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire, South West England, according to local police.

We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury. We are responding with the fire and ambulance service at the site close to London Road, Salisbury," Wiltshire police tweeted on Sunday.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed 50 firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the crash, calling it a "major incident".
The authorities did not provide information about possible casualties, but according to a BBC correspondent, at least 13 people were injured as a result of the collision. Their wounds are reportedly not life-threatening.
013000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:40 GMTTwo Trains Collide in South West England, Police Say
19:48 GMTBiden: US Will Retaliate Against Iran's Hostile Actions, Including Drone Attacks
19:43 GMTTurkey's Erdogan Says Creation of EU Army Not Project That Can Be Implemented
19:10 GMTGreta Thunberg Says Getting People 'P***ed Off' Needed Sometimes Amid Battle Versus Climate Change
19:03 GMTElon Musk Offers to Sell Tesla Stock to Help Battle World Hunger, But There's a Catch
18:58 GMTQueen Elizabeth II 'Committed' to Celebrating Christmas With Family – Report
18:53 GMTIDF Launches Massive Weeklong Drill Simulating War With Hezbollah Combined With Domestic Unrest
18:45 GMTErdogan Says Biden Showed Positive Approach Towards Supplies of F-16 Jets to Turkey
18:13 GMT'Proof That They Are Already Here': UFO Spotted Entering Alien Base in Canada, Blogger Claims
17:55 GMTEx-US Admiral Urges Washington to ‘Beware the Bear’ Amid Collapse of Russia-NATO Ties
17:45 GMTJohnson Says 'Puzzled’ Over Letter by Paris Asking for London to Be Punished for Brexit
17:38 GMTLavrov: Facts Prove NATO's Reluctance to Interact
17:12 GMTG20 Rome: Experts Point at Advances in COVID & Economic Recovery, Limited Success on Climate
16:47 GMTOne Person Killed, 15 Injured in Blast at Pemex Gas Pipeline in Mexico
16:32 GMTUK Prime Minister Johnson Holds Briefing at G20 Summit
16:32 GMT‘Second Reformation’: Bitcoin Enthusiasts Mark Cryptocurrency White Paper’s 13th Birthday
16:00 GMTWho is Eric Adams, the Hot Favourite to Become the Next Mayor of New York City?
16:00 GMTFrom Vigilante to Mayor? 'Guardian Angel' Curtis Sliwa Runs for Big Apple's Top Job
15:49 GMTDressed in Batman's Joker Costume, Suspected Tokyo Metro Attacker Waits to Be Detained – Video
15:40 GMTNetizens Outraged as Colin Kaepernick Compares NFL to Slavery