Two Trains Collide in South West England, Police Say

Two trains collided between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire, South West England, according to local police.Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed 50 firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the crash, calling it a "major incident".The authorities did not provide information about possible casualties, but according to a BBC correspondent, at least 13 people were injured as a result of the collision. Their wounds are reportedly not life-threatening.
We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury. We are responding with the fire and ambulance service at the site close to London Road, Salisbury," Wiltshire police tweeted on Sunday.
