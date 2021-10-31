https://sputniknews.com/20211031/two-trains-collide-in-south-west-england-police-say-1090372691.html

Two Trains Collide in South West England, Police Say

Firefighters and ambulances rushed to the scene, while there is no confirmed information regarding possilbe injuries. 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

Two trains collided between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire, South West England, according to local police.Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed 50 firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the crash, calling it a "major incident".The authorities did not provide information about possible casualties, but according to a BBC correspondent, at least 13 people were injured as a result of the collision. Their wounds are reportedly not life-threatening.

