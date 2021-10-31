Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/turkeys-erdogan-says-creation-of-eu-army-not-project-that-can-be-implemented-1090371919.html
Turkey's Erdogan Says Creation of EU Army Not Project That Can Be Implemented
Turkey's Erdogan Says Creation of EU Army Not Project That Can Be Implemented
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The creation of an EU army is not a project that can be implemented, as many EU member states are also NATO members and do not support the... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-31T19:43+0000
2021-10-31T19:43+0000
defense budget
nato
eu army
g20 summit
erdogan
macron
donald trump
us
turkey
european defense
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090371871_0:78:3073:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_7aefbbfdfe1a7e9a034e64592dcfb215.jpg
"This is not a project that can be materialized, it is not possible because ... many EU member states are also NATO members, most do not think positive about such an establishment," Erdogan told reporters following the G20 meeting in Rome.In 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron urged creation of a joint European military in order to better counter global challenges and end the bloc's dependency on the United States for defense.The proposal was put on the table at a low ebb in EU-US relations during the Donald Trump presidency. One of the former US president's complaints was that NATO's European members were not paying the necessary 2% of their GDP on defense.Trump's criticism heightened tensions between the US and NATO member states, while relations with Turkey also deteriorated after Ankara began accepting deliveries of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system. In response, Washington expelled Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet program.In November last year, Macron told The Economist magazine that there was hardly any security cooperation between the US and other NATO members, essentially leaving the alliance in a state of “brain death.” In response, Trump said that the French leader’s comments were disrespectful and insulting and that the US benefits the least from the alliance, citing Washington’s large financial contributions.However, Nabila Massrali, the EU foreign affairs and security policy spokesperson, said last month that the bloc was not currently considering the creation of a joint army.
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/making-ourselves-be-respected-macron-calls-for-european-army-as-us-focused-on-itself-1089499532.html
An eu army would be just a parallel zionist/nazi military to nato. With the same aggressive war strategy and intent operating in the service of israel. The countries that make up both the eu and nato are essentially colonies of the israeli oligarchy.
0
1
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090371871_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c48fed22eb34b9922413d2cf69e200c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
defense budget, nato, eu army, g20 summit, erdogan, macron, donald trump, us, turkey, european defense

Turkey's Erdogan Says Creation of EU Army Not Project That Can Be Implemented

19:43 GMT 31.10.2021
© REUTERS / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PPOTurkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he attends a Republic Day ceremony at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of modern Turkey's founder Ataturk, to mark the republic's anniversary in Ankara, Turkey, October 29, 2021.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he attends a Republic Day ceremony at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of modern Turkey's founder Ataturk, to mark the republic's anniversary in Ankara, Turkey, October 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
© REUTERS / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PPO
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The creation of an EU army is not a project that can be implemented, as many EU member states are also NATO members and do not support the idea, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.
"This is not a project that can be materialized, it is not possible because ... many EU member states are also NATO members, most do not think positive about such an establishment," Erdogan told reporters following the G20 meeting in Rome.
In 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron urged creation of a joint European military in order to better counter global challenges and end the bloc's dependency on the United States for defense.
The proposal was put on the table at a low ebb in EU-US relations during the Donald Trump presidency. One of the former US president's complaints was that NATO's European members were not paying the necessary 2% of their GDP on defense.
Trump's criticism heightened tensions between the US and NATO member states, while relations with Turkey also deteriorated after Ankara began accepting deliveries of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system. In response, Washington expelled Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet program.
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Richelieu site of the Bibliotheque Nationale de France, after the completion of the renovation project and the 300th anniversary of the installation of the royal collections, in Paris, France, September 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
‘Making Ourselves Be Respected’: Macron Calls For European Army As US ‘Focused on Itself’
29 September, 00:19 GMT
In November last year, Macron told The Economist magazine that there was hardly any security cooperation between the US and other NATO members, essentially leaving the alliance in a state of “brain death.” In response, Trump said that the French leader’s comments were disrespectful and insulting and that the US benefits the least from the alliance, citing Washington’s large financial contributions.
However, Nabila Massrali, the EU foreign affairs and security policy spokesperson, said last month that the bloc was not currently considering the creation of a joint army.
0219002
Discuss
Popular comments
An eu army would be just a parallel zionist/nazi military to nato. With the same aggressive war strategy and intent operating in the service of israel. The countries that make up both the eu and nato are essentially colonies of the israeli oligarchy.
vtvot tak
31 October, 22:49 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:40 GMTTwo Trains Collide in South West England, Police Say
19:48 GMTBiden: US Will Retaliate Against Iran's Hostile Actions, Including Drone Attacks
19:43 GMTTurkey's Erdogan Says Creation of EU Army Not Project That Can Be Implemented
19:10 GMTGreta Thunberg Says Getting People 'P***ed Off' Needed Sometimes Amid Battle Versus Climate Change
19:03 GMTElon Musk Offers to Sell Tesla Stock to Help Battle World Hunger, But There's a Catch
18:58 GMTQueen Elizabeth II 'Committed' to Celebrating Christmas With Family – Report
18:53 GMTIDF Launches Massive Weeklong Drill Simulating War With Hezbollah Combined With Domestic Unrest
18:45 GMTErdogan Says Biden Showed Positive Approach Towards Supplies of F-16 Jets to Turkey
18:13 GMT'Proof That They Are Already Here': UFO Spotted Entering Alien Base in Canada, Blogger Claims
17:55 GMTEx-US Admiral Urges Washington to ‘Beware the Bear’ Amid Collapse of Russia-NATO Ties
17:45 GMTJohnson Says 'Puzzled’ Over Letter by Paris Asking for London to Be Punished for Brexit
17:38 GMTLavrov: Facts Prove NATO's Reluctance to Interact
17:12 GMTG20 Rome: Experts Point at Advances in COVID & Economic Recovery, Limited Success on Climate
16:47 GMTOne Person Killed, 15 Injured in Blast at Pemex Gas Pipeline in Mexico
16:32 GMTUK Prime Minister Johnson Holds Briefing at G20 Summit
16:32 GMT‘Second Reformation’: Bitcoin Enthusiasts Mark Cryptocurrency White Paper’s 13th Birthday
16:00 GMTWho is Eric Adams, the Hot Favourite to Become the Next Mayor of New York City?
16:00 GMTFrom Vigilante to Mayor? 'Guardian Angel' Curtis Sliwa Runs for Big Apple's Top Job
15:49 GMTDressed in Batman's Joker Costume, Suspected Tokyo Metro Attacker Waits to Be Detained – Video
15:40 GMTNetizens Outraged as Colin Kaepernick Compares NFL to Slavery