Trump Weighs in on Biden Administration's Performance Ahead of Virginia Gubernatorial Election

Since leaving office in January of this year, Trump has been regularly commenting on the latest political developments and gathering thousands of supporters in... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

Former President Donald Trump dubbed the Biden administration an "embarrassment" on Saturday and said that Democratic former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, running again for the post, made a "tremendous mistake."In an interview with Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine," Trump expressed an opinion that the incumbent administration should be given an "F, and not an F+. It would be an F," if one could give a grade to Biden.However, because he loves the country "more than anything," Trump said he hoped the Biden administration would succeed.Trump also commented on the current state of the Virginia governor's race, in which Republican Glenn Youngkin has pulled ahead of Democrat Terry McAuliffe with less than a week till the election, according to several polls.McAuliffe's remark that parents should not be involved in their children's education was a "tremendous mistake," according to Trump, who believes Youngkin will "do very well" in Tuesday's election.Trump compared McAuliffe's remark about parents to Hillary Clinton's characterization of Trump supporters as a "basket of deplorables," which attracted widespread condemnation during the 2016 presidential election campaign.Trump also criticized shaming parents who speak up at school board meetings.Trump stated that he, like many other parents, opposes certain curricula that are being taught to students, and that this is causing concern among parents."They’re angry, they’re hurt, they’re crying because their children are being taught things that, in our opinion and in my opinion, and a vast majority of the people in this country’s opinion, they don’t want their children to hear about this stuff," he stressed, discussing the recent controversy over the topics taught in schools. "They want to go back to reading, writing, and arithmetic."Earlier this month, McAuliffe stated that his Republican opponent's claims of highly contentious critical race theory (CRT) being pushed into the list of school-taught subjects is a "made-up" scheme to "divide people."

