International
Trump Weighs in on Biden Administration's Performance Ahead of Virginia Gubernatorial Election
Trump Weighs in on Biden Administration's Performance Ahead of Virginia Gubernatorial Election
Since leaving office in January of this year, Trump has been regularly commenting on the latest political developments and gathering thousands of supporters in... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
Former President Donald Trump dubbed the Biden administration an "embarrassment" on Saturday and said that Democratic former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, running again for the post, made a "tremendous mistake."In an interview with Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine," Trump expressed an opinion that the incumbent administration should be given an "F, and not an F+. It would be an F," if one could give a grade to Biden.However, because he loves the country "more than anything," Trump said he hoped the Biden administration would succeed.Trump also commented on the current state of the Virginia governor's race, in which Republican Glenn Youngkin has pulled ahead of Democrat Terry McAuliffe with less than a week till the election, according to several polls.McAuliffe's remark that parents should not be involved in their children's education was a "tremendous mistake," according to Trump, who believes Youngkin will "do very well" in Tuesday's election.Trump compared McAuliffe's remark about parents to Hillary Clinton's characterization of Trump supporters as a "basket of deplorables," which attracted widespread condemnation during the 2016 presidential election campaign.Trump also criticized shaming parents who speak up at school board meetings.Trump stated that he, like many other parents, opposes certain curricula that are being taught to students, and that this is causing concern among parents."They’re angry, they’re hurt, they’re crying because their children are being taught things that, in our opinion and in my opinion, and a vast majority of the people in this country’s opinion, they don’t want their children to hear about this stuff," he stressed, discussing the recent controversy over the topics taught in schools. "They want to go back to reading, writing, and arithmetic."Earlier this month, McAuliffe stated that his Republican opponent's claims of highly contentious critical race theory (CRT) being pushed into the list of school-taught subjects is a "made-up" scheme to "divide people."
joe biden, donald trump, us, virginia, democrats, terry mcauliffe, election, biden administration

Trump Weighs in on Biden Administration's Performance Ahead of Virginia Gubernatorial Election

03:46 GMT 31.10.2021
Former U.S. President Trump holds his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021.
Former U.S. President Trump holds his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
© REUTERS / GAELEN MORSE
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Since leaving office in January of this year, Trump has been regularly commenting on the latest political developments and gathering thousands of supporters in rallies across the country. This time he spoke as the gubernatorial election in Virginia draws near, with the candidates running neck and neck.
Former President Donald Trump dubbed the Biden administration an "embarrassment" on Saturday and said that Democratic former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, running again for the post, made a "tremendous mistake."
In an interview with Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine," Trump expressed an opinion that the incumbent administration should be given an "F, and not an F+. It would be an F," if one could give a grade to Biden.
"It’s a failed administration. It’s a disaster. I’ve never seen anything like it," Trump said.
However, because he loves the country "more than anything," Trump said he hoped the Biden administration would succeed.
"I would love to see him do well," he claimed. "I don’t think there’s ever been a greater embarrassment as an administration, and we had everything ready to go."
Trump also commented on the current state of the Virginia governor's race, in which Republican Glenn Youngkin has pulled ahead of Democrat Terry McAuliffe with less than a week till the election, according to several polls.
McAuliffe's remark that parents should not be involved in their children's education was a "tremendous mistake," according to Trump, who believes Youngkin will "do very well" in Tuesday's election.
"Look, McAuliffe made a tremendous mistake," Trump explained. "But it’s really probably not a mistake from his standpoint. He believes it."
Trump compared McAuliffe's remark about parents to Hillary Clinton's characterization of Trump supporters as a "basket of deplorables," which attracted widespread condemnation during the 2016 presidential election campaign.
"I heard that statement, I said is that going to be bad, is that going to be like ‘deplorable’?" the ex-president said. "Remember when Hillary made the statement ‘deplorable’? That’s not a nice word, and it blew up."
Trump also criticized shaming parents who speak up at school board meetings.
"I’ve been watching the school board hearings more closely than I ever have, to be honest," he noted. "The parents are incensed. They’re not terrorists, they’re just people that are so upset."
Trump stated that he, like many other parents, opposes certain curricula that are being taught to students, and that this is causing concern among parents.
"They’re angry, they’re hurt, they’re crying because their children are being taught things that, in our opinion and in my opinion, and a vast majority of the people in this country’s opinion, they don’t want their children to hear about this stuff," he stressed, discussing the recent controversy over the topics taught in schools. "They want to go back to reading, writing, and arithmetic."
Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe dances on stage at a campaign rally with his wife Dorothy McAuliffe, U. S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Hala Ayala in Arlington, Virginia, U. S. October 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
McAuliffe's Campaign Team Mistakenly Asks Fox to 'Kill Story' as Democrat Trails in Polls - Report
Yesterday, 03:31 GMT
Earlier this month, McAuliffe stated that his Republican opponent's claims of highly contentious critical race theory (CRT) being pushed into the list of school-taught subjects is a "made-up" scheme to "divide people."
100000
Discuss
