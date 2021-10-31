Queen Elizabeth II 'Committed' to Celebrating Christmas With Family – Report

While British Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a London hospital last week and was recently advised by medics to rest for at least two weeks, she's “totally committed” to celebrating Christmas at the royal estate in Sandringham, The Mirror reports.The insider also noted how the queen is now “resting under doctors’ orders with the intention of being able to fully enjoy the company of her extended family over the holiday period.”Last week, the Queen cancelled her planned visit to Northern Ireland after being advised by doctors to rest for a few days – she had apparently caught a seasonal cold.The monarch also spent a night in a hospital and was told by doctors to “rest for at least the next two weeks," as well as to refrain from undertaking any official visits during that time and sticking to “light, desk-based duties.”
While British Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a London hospital last week and was recently advised by medics to rest for at least two weeks, she's “totally committed” to celebrating Christmas at the royal estate in Sandringham, The Mirror reports.
“This year, more than ever, it is incredibly important to Her Majesty to be surrounded by her loved ones,” a Buckingham Palace insider said as quoted by the newspaper. “The Queen is totally committed to hosting everyone as she hopes to make it back to full health in the coming weeks.”
The insider also noted how the queen is now “resting under doctors’ orders with the intention of being able to fully enjoy the company of her extended family over the holiday period.”
“After being forced to cancel a host of engagements, the family get-together will be the perfect tonic,” they added.
Last week, the Queen cancelled her planned visit to Northern Ireland after being advised by doctors to rest for a few days – she had apparently caught a seasonal cold.
The monarch also spent a night in a hospital and was told by doctors to “rest for at least the next two weeks," as well as to refrain from undertaking any official visits during that time and sticking to “light, desk-based duties.”