Queen Elizabeth II 'Committed' to Celebrating Christmas With Family – Report

A royal insider reportedly said that “the family get together will be the perfect tonic” for Her Majesty. 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

While British Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a London hospital last week and was recently advised by medics to rest for at least two weeks, she's “totally committed” to celebrating Christmas at the royal estate in Sandringham, The Mirror reports.The insider also noted how the queen is now “resting under doctors’ orders with the intention of being able to fully enjoy the company of her extended family over the holiday period.”Last week, the Queen cancelled her planned visit to Northern Ireland after being advised by doctors to rest for a few days – she had apparently caught a seasonal cold.The monarch also spent a night in a hospital and was told by doctors to “rest for at least the next two weeks," as well as to refrain from undertaking any official visits during that time and sticking to “light, desk-based duties.”

