One Person Killed, 15 Injured in Blast at Pemex Gas Pipeline in Mexico

"Unfortunately, one person was killed and 15 more were injured in the explosion of the Pemex pipeline in Puebla," the president tweeted.He added that 1,396 civil protection personnel had been mobilized.According to local authorities, the explosion resulted from an illegal gas tapping. Rescuers continue search operations at the scene, as several houses have collapsed there.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - An explosion hit a gas pipeline of Mexico’s Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) state-owned oil company in the Puebla state, killing one person and injuring 15 others, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday.
Lamentable que haya perdido la vida una persona hasta ahora, y se encuentren heridos quince más, a causa de la explosión de un ducto de Pemex en Puebla. Desde las 2:30 de hoy están movilizados 1396 elementos de todas las corporaciones de protección civil.