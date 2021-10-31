https://sputniknews.com/20211031/one-person-killed-15-injured-in-blast-at-pemex-gas-pipeline-in-mexico-1090369613.html

One Person Killed, 15 Injured in Blast at Pemex Gas Pipeline in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - An explosion hit a gas pipeline of Mexico’s Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) state-owned oil company in the Puebla state, killing one person... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Unfortunately, one person was killed and 15 more were injured in the explosion of the Pemex pipeline in Puebla," the president tweeted.He added that 1,396 civil protection personnel had been mobilized.According to local authorities, the explosion resulted from an illegal gas tapping. Rescuers continue search operations at the scene, as several houses have collapsed there.

