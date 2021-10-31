Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/one-person-killed-15-injured-in-blast-at-pemex-gas-pipeline-in-mexico-1090369613.html
One Person Killed, 15 Injured in Blast at Pemex Gas Pipeline in Mexico
One Person Killed, 15 Injured in Blast at Pemex Gas Pipeline in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - An explosion hit a gas pipeline of Mexico’s Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) state-owned oil company in the Puebla state, killing one person... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-31T16:47+0000
2021-10-31T16:47+0000
news
mexico
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102565/22/1025652279_0:6:4710:2655_1920x0_80_0_0_ee0cd481af924cf5f3d7d96c1e7179e7.jpg
"Unfortunately, one person was killed and 15 more were injured in the explosion of the Pemex pipeline in Puebla," the president tweeted.He added that 1,396 civil protection personnel had been mobilized.According to local authorities, the explosion resulted from an illegal gas tapping. Rescuers continue search operations at the scene, as several houses have collapsed there.
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102565/22/1025652279_581:0:4146:2674_1920x0_80_0_0_4dbf668cfe7e379babdb2f458924e1fd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, mexico, explosion

One Person Killed, 15 Injured in Blast at Pemex Gas Pipeline in Mexico

16:47 GMT 31.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / OMAR TORRESThe PEMEX logotype on the tower of the drilling tower of La Muralla IV exploration oil rig, operated by Mexican company "Grupo R" and working for Mexico's state-owned oil company PEMEX
The PEMEX logotype on the tower of the drilling tower of La Muralla IV exploration oil rig, operated by Mexican company Grupo R and working for Mexico's state-owned oil company PEMEX - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / OMAR TORRES
Subscribe
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - An explosion hit a gas pipeline of Mexico’s Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) state-owned oil company in the Puebla state, killing one person and injuring 15 others, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday.
"Unfortunately, one person was killed and 15 more were injured in the explosion of the Pemex pipeline in Puebla," the president tweeted.
He added that 1,396 civil protection personnel had been mobilized.
According to local authorities, the explosion resulted from an illegal gas tapping. Rescuers continue search operations at the scene, as several houses have collapsed there.
000002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:45 GMTJohnson Says 'Puzzled’ Over Letter by Paris Asking for London to Be Punished for Brexit
17:38 GMTLavrov: Facts Prove NATO's Reluctance to Interact
17:12 GMTG20 Rome: Experts Point at Advances in COVID & Economic Recovery, Limited Success on Climate
16:47 GMTOne Person Killed, 15 Injured in Blast at Pemex Gas Pipeline in Mexico
16:32 GMTUK Prime Minister Johnson Holds Briefing at G20 Summit
16:32 GMT‘Second Reformation’: Bitcoin Enthusiasts Mark Cryptocurrency White Paper’s 13th Birthday
16:00 GMTWho is Eric Adams, the Hot Favourite to Become the Next Mayor of New York City?
16:00 GMTFrom Vigilante to Mayor? 'Guardian Angel' Curtis Sliwa Runs for Big Apple's Top Job
15:49 GMTDressed in Batman's Joker Costume, Suspected Tokyo Metro Attacker Waits to Be Detained – Video
15:40 GMTNetizens Outraged as Colin Kaepernick Compares NFL to Slavery
15:11 GMTHouse Dems Reportedly Eager to Pass Infrastructure, Social Policy Bills by 2 November as Biden 'Win'
14:55 GMTIsrael’s Bennett Wants to Defeat Iran’s ‘Rotten Regime’ by Doing ‘What Reagan Did’ to the Soviets
14:29 GMTOne Dead, Several Reportedly Injured After Cable Car Falls in Czech Republic – Video
13:57 GMTSouthwest Pilot Signs Off With 'Let's Go Brandon', Sparking Heated Online Debate
13:53 GMT'Life is About Balance': Jay-Z Becomes Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
13:40 GMTEx-Uttar Pradesh State Chief Slams Turncoats After Six Rebels Join Samajwadi Party Ahead of Polls
13:07 GMTHunter Biden’s ‘Journey Home’ Art Exhibit in SoHo Appears to be a 'Sparsely Attended' Flop
13:04 GMTEnemies Close, Friends Closer? CIA Reportedly Snooped on S. Korea Via Secret Seoul Office Until 2020
12:28 GMTVon Der Leyen: US, EU Agree to Suspend Tariffs on Steel, Aluminium
12:08 GMTAt Least 15 People Reportedly Injured After Knife, Fire Attack on Tokyo Train - Video