Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Second Day of G20 Leaders' Summit 2021 in Rome
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/one-of-taliban-leaders-akhundzada-gives-first-public-address-in-kandahar-reports-say-1090360687.html
One of Taliban Leaders Akhundzada Gives First Public Address in Kandahar, Reports Say
One of Taliban Leaders Akhundzada Gives First Public Address in Kandahar, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leader of the Taliban* Hibatullah Akhundzada made a public appearance for the first time in the Afghan city of Kandahar, Afghanistan's... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-31T09:07+0000
2021-10-31T09:07+0000
asia & pacific
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/02/1083775464_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bcc1f520a339384e2b4958906e59330d.jpg
Akhundzada was appointed spiritual leader of the movement five years ago, according to Pajhwok, but was not included in the interim Afghan government in September.The Taliban leader delivered a speech to students of the Darul Uloom Hakimah school and reportedly elaborated on religious topics without touching upon politics. The school's premises were patrolled by security forces during the leader's speech, according to Pajhwok's sources.Media were not allowed to cover Akhundzada's visit, and an audio of his speech was uploaded to social networks right after his address.In mid-August, the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. In early September, the group set up a new government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
The Taliban leader delivered a speech to students of the Darul Uloom Hakimah school and reportedly elaborated on religious topics without touching upon politics.- THAT IS THE GOOD NEWS. politics is the DEVILS PIPELINE
0
IT comes down from america to brussels to macron to boris demanding CLIMATE CHANGE IE warm up to the devil
0
7
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/02/1083775464_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d79519d29a21d2779f93de9b0a3924f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, afghanistan

One of Taliban Leaders Akhundzada Gives First Public Address in Kandahar, Reports Say

09:07 GMT 31.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / JAVED TANVEERTaliban fighters atop Humvee vehicles parade along a road to celebrate after the US pulled all its troops out of Afghanistan, in Kandahar on September 1, 2021 following the Taliban’s military takeover of the country
Taliban fighters atop Humvee vehicles parade along a road to celebrate after the US pulled all its troops out of Afghanistan, in Kandahar on September 1, 2021 following the Taliban’s military takeover of the country - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / JAVED TANVEER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leader of the Taliban* Hibatullah Akhundzada made a public appearance for the first time in the Afghan city of Kandahar, Afghanistan's Pajhwok news agency reported on Sunday, citing sources.
Akhundzada was appointed spiritual leader of the movement five years ago, according to Pajhwok, but was not included in the interim Afghan government in September.
The Taliban leader delivered a speech to students of the Darul Uloom Hakimah school and reportedly elaborated on religious topics without touching upon politics. The school's premises were patrolled by security forces during the leader's speech, according to Pajhwok's sources.
Media were not allowed to cover Akhundzada's visit, and an audio of his speech was uploaded to social networks right after his address.
In mid-August, the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. In early September, the group set up a new government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
001000
Discuss
Popular comments
The Taliban leader delivered a speech to students of the Darul Uloom Hakimah school and reportedly elaborated on religious topics without touching upon politics.- THAT IS THE GOOD NEWS. politics is the DEVILS PIPELINE
LLINDADREW
31 October, 12:40 GMT
000000
IT comes down from america to brussels to macron to boris demanding CLIMATE CHANGE IE warm up to the devil
LLINDADREW
31 October, 12:42 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:07 GMTOne of Taliban Leaders Akhundzada Gives First Public Address in Kandahar, Reports Say
08:10 GMTAmerican Airlines Calls off Over 1,000 Flights on Past Weekend, Data Platform Says
08:02 GMTSecond Day of G20 Leaders' Summit 2021 in Rome
07:50 GMTLincoln Project’s White Suprematist Stunt at GOP Rally Backfires, Ignites Backlash From Democrats
07:43 GMTJon Bon Jovi Cancels Miami Concert After Positive COVID-19 Test
07:01 GMTIndia’s Main Opposition Slams Modi Government Over Continuous Increase in Fuel Prices
06:21 GMTChina Accuses US of Politicization of COVID-19 Origin After Report of Intelligence Service
06:17 GMTWill Smith Reveals When Was 'The Only Time' in His Life He 'Considered Suicide'
05:47 GMTFrom Hollywood Celebs to Billionaire Tycoons, ‘Virtual Heist’ on Jewellery Firm Plunders A-List Data
05:44 GMTFirst-Ever Jewish Dating Site Launched in The Gulf to Cater to The Needs of a Growing Community
05:15 GMTGeneral Election Kicks Off in Japan
03:48 GMT‘Number of Things I Lacked’: Merkel Is Looking Forward to Her Future Leisure Activities
03:46 GMTTrump Weighs in on Biden Administration's Performance Ahead of Virginia Gubernatorial Election
03:20 GMTLeaked Docs Reveal Facebook Targeted Children as Young as 6 for Profit - Report
02:38 GMTJellyfish En Masse Flood Scottish Nuclear Power Plant, Causing Emergency Inactivation
02:29 GMTZayn Malik to Fight 'With Every Ounce of His Body' to Keep Daughter Out of Custody Battle - Report
02:13 GMTUK Could Run Out of Color Books During Winter Holiday Season - Reports
01:49 GMTHackers Allegedly Linked to Iran Threaten to Leak Client Data From Israeli Websites - Reports
01:48 GMTNYC Fire Stations Shut Down Due to Staff Shortages After Firefighters Miss Vaccination Deadline
01:11 GMTUS Priests Upset Biden Received Communion Upon Meeting Pope Despite His Stance on Abortion