One Dead, Several Reportedly Injured After Cable Car Falls in Czech Republic – Video
14:29 GMT 31.10.2021 (Updated: 14:30 GMT 31.10.2021)
According to local TV reports, the cableway was scheduled to close on 1 November for maintenance.
One person has died after a cable car fell to the ground in a northern, mountainous part of the Czech Republic on Sunday, police said. Local media reported that several people were also injured as a result of the accident.
According to a rescue service, 14 passengers were being evacuated from another cable car that was affected by the incident.
The local police have shared updates on Twitter.
"Today around 13.30 we received a report about the fall of one cabin on the Ještěd funicular in Liberec. The second cabin, which was balancing it, still hangs on the rope, and the IZS teams are evacuating 14 people. One person died in the cabin crash."
Dnes jsme kolem 13.30 přijali zprávu o pádu jedné kabiny na lanové dráze Ještěd v Liberci. Druhá kabina, která ji vyvažovala, stále visí na laně a jednotky IZS vyprošťují její posádku, kterou tvoří 14 lidí. Jedna osoba při pádu kabiny zemřela. #policie lbk— Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) October 31, 2021
Videos from the scene have emerged online.
‼️ První záběry z místa pádu lanovky na Ještědu, které pořídila na místě redaktorka @Radiozurnal1. Na místě zasahují záchranáři, více informací tady > https://t.co/txjbegAqRQ pic.twitter.com/z1jYWYakry— iROZHLAS.cz (@iROZHLAScz) October 31, 2021
Rescue teams are at the scene, media reports say.
Video z místa pádu lanovky na Ještědu.— Televize Seznam (@televizeseznam) October 31, 2021
Na místě jsou zranění lidé.
Zasahují všechny složky IZS.
Další informace zatím nejsou k dispozici. pic.twitter.com/EtAnd8gkUQ
According to Czech television, the cable car was due to close on Monday, 1 November for routine maintenance.