LIVE: COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference Kicks Off in Glasgow
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/one-dead-several-reportedly-injured-after-cable-car-falls-in-czech-republic--video-1090366616.html
One Dead, Several Reportedly Injured After Cable Car Falls in Czech Republic – Video
One Dead, Several Reportedly Injured After Cable Car Falls in Czech Republic – Video
According to local TV reports, the cableway was scheduled to close on 1 November for maintenance.
One person has died after a cable car fell to the ground in a northern, mountainous part of the Czech Republic on Sunday, police said. Local media reported that several people were also injured as a result of the accident. According to a rescue service, 14 passengers were being evacuated from another cable car that was affected by the incident. The local police have shared updates on Twitter. Videos from the scene have emerged online. Rescue teams are at the scene, media reports say.According to Czech television, the cable car was due to close on Monday, 1 November for routine maintenance.
czech republic
One Dead, Several Reportedly Injured After Cable Car Falls in Czech Republic – Video

14:29 GMT 31.10.2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
According to local TV reports, the cableway was scheduled to close on 1 November for maintenance.
One person has died after a cable car fell to the ground in a northern, mountainous part of the Czech Republic on Sunday, police said. Local media reported that several people were also injured as a result of the accident.
According to a rescue service, 14 passengers were being evacuated from another cable car that was affected by the incident.
The local police have shared updates on Twitter.
"Today around 13.30 we received a report about the fall of one cabin on the Ještěd funicular in Liberec. The second cabin, which was balancing it, still hangs on the rope, and the IZS teams are evacuating 14 people. One person died in the cabin crash."
Videos from the scene have emerged online.
Rescue teams are at the scene, media reports say.
According to Czech television, the cable car was due to close on Monday, 1 November for routine maintenance.
