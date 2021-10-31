https://sputniknews.com/20211031/one-dead-several-reportedly-injured-after-cable-car-falls-in-czech-republic--video-1090366616.html

One Dead, Several Reportedly Injured After Cable Car Falls in Czech Republic – Video

According to local TV reports, the cableway was scheduled to close on 1 November for maintenance. 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

One person has died after a cable car fell to the ground in a northern, mountainous part of the Czech Republic on Sunday, police said. Local media reported that several people were also injured as a result of the accident. According to a rescue service, 14 passengers were being evacuated from another cable car that was affected by the incident. The local police have shared updates on Twitter. Videos from the scene have emerged online. Rescue teams are at the scene, media reports say.According to Czech television, the cable car was due to close on Monday, 1 November for routine maintenance.

