https://sputniknews.com/20211031/number-of-things-i-lacked-merkel-is-looking-forward-to-her-future-leisure-activities-1090357548.html

‘Number of Things I Lacked’: Merkel Is Looking Forward to Her Future Leisure Activities

‘Number of Things I Lacked’: Merkel Is Looking Forward to Her Future Leisure Activities

‘Number of Things I Lacked’: Merkel Is Looking Forward to Her Future Leisure Activities

2021-10-31T03:48+0000

2021-10-31T03:48+0000

2021-10-31T03:48+0000

europe

angela merkel

reading

olaf scholz

travelling

germany

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089419564_0:51:2969:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_643f52bf5f558bf590565093dd66e1f3.jpg

The 67-year-old chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that she is satisfied with her long term and is now looking forward to leisure time that she hadn’t had enough because of her duties.She noted that despite her satisfaction, her term was tense and difficult due to the crises the country had faced.Earlier, the chancellor said that she was relieved and grateful when she was handed notice of the end of her term from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. According to Merkel, she is satisfied with the work done over the past 16 years.Since Tuesday, Merkel has been nominated as the acting German chancellor. She is supposed to hold the office until the coalition negotiations under the leadership of Social Democrat Olaf Scholz are completed. If these negotiations end successfully, Scholz will become the new head of government before the end of this year.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

europe, angela merkel, reading, olaf scholz, travelling, germany