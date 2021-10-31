Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference Kicks Off in Glasgow
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/israels-bennett-wants-to-defeat-irans-rotten-regime-by-doing-what-reagan-did-to-the-soviets-1090367859.html
Israel’s Bennett Wants to Defeat Iran’s ‘Rotten Regime’ by Doing ‘What Reagan Did’ to the Soviets
Israel’s Bennett Wants to Defeat Iran’s ‘Rotten Regime’ by Doing ‘What Reagan Did’ to the Soviets
Earlier this month, Israeli media reported that the government allocated $1.5 billion to prepare for a possible attack against Iran’s nuclear facilities, as... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-31T14:55+0000
2021-10-31T14:56+0000
ronald reagan
naftali bennett
israel
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083697712_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b6b8ac967ad19b310546f570fcd1d031.jpg
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says his country is in a cold war with Iran, and plans to defeat the Islamic Republic the same way Ronald Reagan supposedly defeated the Soviet Union.“We have a cold war with Iran. For the last 30 years Iran positioned around us to distract us,” Bennett said, speaking to the Sunday Times.Bennett warned that Iran would face “very serious implications if they continue to enrich uranium,” and stressed that Tel Aviv would “do whatever is necessary to neutralize this threat,” including by outspending the country on defence to stay “a number of steps ahead.”Bennett’s remarks echo a widely publicized version of history pushed by conservative US historians, who claim that Reagan defeated the Soviet Union by massively building up the defence budget and unveiling his ‘Star Wars’ Strategic Defence Initiative to create a defence system against Soviet nuclear missiles. That effort, so the story goes, helped bankrupt the Soviet economy and bring an end to the Cold War.This narrative is not shared by many Russian historians, who have pointed out that Soviet defence spending actually precipitously declined through the 1980s, while scientists and defence strategists developed an “asymmetric response” to SDI, including the improvement of strategic missiles, increasing their maneuverability, and neutralizing SDI stations in space. It was at this time that intensified research began on fledgling hypersonic systems – which modern Russia began deploying into service in 2017 in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002. Rather than Reagan, most Russian historians blame the top Soviet leadership, led by Mikhail Gorbachev, for betraying the USSR's national interests and ultimately leading to its collapse.Asymmetry in SpendingSince 1948, the United States has given Israel over $146 billion in non-inflation-adjusted dollars in bilateral economic, military and missile defence assistance. This assistance, combined with Israel’s own investments into defence, have allowed the country to field one of the most sophisticated militaries in the Middle East, and, allegedly, to build up an arsenal of between 90 and 200 nuclear warheads deliverable by submarines, aircraft, and ground-based silos (Tel Aviv neither confirms nor denies possessing nukes). Israel’s government has approved a defence budget of $17.8 billion for fiscal year 2022, an increase of over $2.2 billion from the 2021 budget.Iran has not publicized its defence budget for 2022, but is estimated to have spent about $15.1 billion on defence in the current year. With its spending, the country is able to create and manufacture a broad range of indigenous drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, and to field one of the region’s largest armies. Iran has repeatedly dismissed Israeli and US claims that it is pursuing nuclear weapons, saying that its missile deterrent is sufficient and that weapons of mass destruction of all kinds are incompatible with Islam. The country has nevertheless been made to pay a steep price for its peaceful nuclear endevours, with a 2015 report calculating that the programme may have cost the country over $500 billion through sanctions and opportunity costs for potential economic development and trade.Long-standing tensions between Iran and Israel escalated again earlier this month after Israeli media reported on a special, $1.5 billion budget to prepare for a possible strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities.Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani responded to the reports last week, saying that “instead of allocating [a] $1.5 billion budget for atrocities against Iran, the Zionist regime should focus on providing tens of thousands of billions of dollars funding to repair the damage that is going to be caused by Iran’s shocking response” in the event of war.
https://sputniknews.com/20200131/german-lawmaker-reveals-how-nato-fooled-gorbachev-about-blocs-eastward-expansion-plans-1078193547.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/israels-strike-plans-for-iran-could-take-more-than-a-year-to-be-fully-ready-paper-claims-1090207808.html
Iran should continue the discussions re the enrichment while at the same time buying/swapping oil for nukes with NK and when the jews have plucked up sufficient courage to attack Iran they will see tecend of their own illegal occupation of Palestine! Two things, the entichment under the JCPOA and the secretive acquisition of resdy nukes. Guess yåtge jews will e surprised when their illgal occupation of palestine comes to an abrupt end!
2
je třeba se bránit ale čím víc do toho budou bušit může se stát že od nich svět dá ruce pryč hlavně rusko které je chrání v syrii
0
5
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083697712_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_244d01724f9c3a85e453cc34da269263.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ronald reagan, naftali bennett, israel, iran

Israel’s Bennett Wants to Defeat Iran’s ‘Rotten Regime’ by Doing ‘What Reagan Did’ to the Soviets

14:55 GMT 31.10.2021 (Updated: 14:56 GMT 31.10.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLIsraeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett makes a media statement for the COVID-19 pandemic status, at the Prime minister's office in Jerusalem, August 18, 2021.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett makes a media statement for the COVID-19 pandemic status, at the Prime minister's office in Jerusalem, August 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this month, Israeli media reported that the government allocated $1.5 billion to prepare for a possible attack against Iran’s nuclear facilities, as part of $17.8 billion defence budget for fiscal year 2022. Tehran responded by warning that Israel would be made to pay a grave economic price if it dared strike.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says his country is in a cold war with Iran, and plans to defeat the Islamic Republic the same way Ronald Reagan supposedly defeated the Soviet Union.
“We have a cold war with Iran. For the last 30 years Iran positioned around us to distract us,” Bennett said, speaking to the Sunday Times.
“The parallel is what Reagan did. Reagan didn’t have to bomb Moscow. There’s a regional power called Iran and there’s a regional power called Israel. Iran is a rotten regime, violating human rights and killing homosexuals and women who go around uncovered, while they can’t even supply clean water to their citizens, but invest their resources in nuclear development,” the prime minister alleged.
Bennett warned that Iran would face “very serious implications if they continue to enrich uranium,” and stressed that Tel Aviv would “do whatever is necessary to neutralize this threat,” including by outspending the country on defence to stay “a number of steps ahead.”
Bennett’s remarks echo a widely publicized version of history pushed by conservative US historians, who claim that Reagan defeated the Soviet Union by massively building up the defence budget and unveiling his ‘Star Wars’ Strategic Defence Initiative to create a defence system against Soviet nuclear missiles. That effort, so the story goes, helped bankrupt the Soviet economy and bring an end to the Cold War.
This narrative is not shared by many Russian historians, who have pointed out that Soviet defence spending actually precipitously declined through the 1980s, while scientists and defence strategists developed an “asymmetric response” to SDI, including the improvement of strategic missiles, increasing their maneuverability, and neutralizing SDI stations in space. It was at this time that intensified research began on fledgling hypersonic systems – which modern Russia began deploying into service in 2017 in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002. Rather than Reagan, most Russian historians blame the top Soviet leadership, led by Mikhail Gorbachev, for betraying the USSR's national interests and ultimately leading to its collapse.
Reagan and Gorbachev - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2020
German Lawmaker Reveals How NATO Fooled Gorbachev About Bloc’s Eastward Expansion Plans
31 January 2020, 16:43 GMT
Asymmetry in Spending
Since 1948, the United States has given Israel over $146 billion in non-inflation-adjusted dollars in bilateral economic, military and missile defence assistance. This assistance, combined with Israel’s own investments into defence, have allowed the country to field one of the most sophisticated militaries in the Middle East, and, allegedly, to build up an arsenal of between 90 and 200 nuclear warheads deliverable by submarines, aircraft, and ground-based silos (Tel Aviv neither confirms nor denies possessing nukes). Israel’s government has approved a defence budget of $17.8 billion for fiscal year 2022, an increase of over $2.2 billion from the 2021 budget.
Iran has not publicized its defence budget for 2022, but is estimated to have spent about $15.1 billion on defence in the current year. With its spending, the country is able to create and manufacture a broad range of indigenous drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, and to field one of the region’s largest armies. Iran has repeatedly dismissed Israeli and US claims that it is pursuing nuclear weapons, saying that its missile deterrent is sufficient and that weapons of mass destruction of all kinds are incompatible with Islam. The country has nevertheless been made to pay a steep price for its peaceful nuclear endevours, with a 2015 report calculating that the programme may have cost the country over $500 billion through sanctions and opportunity costs for potential economic development and trade.
Long-standing tensions between Iran and Israel escalated again earlier this month after Israeli media reported on a special, $1.5 billion budget to prepare for a possible strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities.
Israeli Air Force F-16A Netz '243', aircraft flown by Colonel Ilan Ramon in Operation Opera. This was the eighth and last to drop its bombs onto the reactor. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
Israel’s Strike Plans for Iran Could Take More Than a Year to be Fully Ready, Paper Claims
26 October, 00:55 GMT
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani responded to the reports last week, saying that “instead of allocating [a] $1.5 billion budget for atrocities against Iran, the Zionist regime should focus on providing tens of thousands of billions of dollars funding to repair the damage that is going to be caused by Iran’s shocking response” in the event of war.
2119011
Discuss
Popular comments
Iran should continue the discussions re the enrichment while at the same time buying/swapping oil for nukes with NK and when the jews have plucked up sufficient courage to attack Iran they will see tecend of their own illegal occupation of Palestine! Two things, the entichment under the JCPOA and the secretive acquisition of resdy nukes. Guess yåtge jews will e surprised when their illgal occupation of palestine comes to an abrupt end!
mmandrake
31 October, 18:36 GMT2
000000
je třeba se bránit ale čím víc do toho budou bušit může se stát že od nich svět dá ruce pryč hlavně rusko které je chrání v syrii
josef Gasius
31 October, 18:49 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:00 GMTWho is Eric Adams, the Hot Favourite to Become the Next Mayor of New York City?
16:00 GMTFrom Vigilante to Mayor? 'Guardian Angel' Curtis Sliwa Runs for Big Apple's Top Job
15:49 GMTDressed in Batman's Joker Costume, Suspected Tokyo Metro Attacker Waits to Be Detained – Video
15:40 GMTNetizens Outraged as Colin Kaepernick Compares NFL to Slavery
15:11 GMTHouse Dems Reportedly Eager to Pass Infrastructure, Social Policy Bills by 2 November as Biden 'Win'
14:55 GMTIsrael’s Bennett Wants to Defeat Iran’s ‘Rotten Regime’ by Doing ‘What Reagan Did’ to the Soviets
14:29 GMTOne Dead, Several Reportedly Injured After Cable Car Falls in Czech Republic – Video
13:57 GMTSouthwest Pilot Signs Off With 'Let's Go Brandon', Sparking Heated Online Debate
13:53 GMT'Life is About Balance': Jay-Z Becomes Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
13:40 GMTEx-Uttar Pradesh State Chief Slams Turncoats After Six Rebels Join Samajwadi Party Ahead of Polls
13:07 GMTHunter Biden’s ‘Journey Home’ Art Exhibit in SoHo Appears to be a 'Sparsely Attended' Flop
13:04 GMTEnemies Close, Friends Closer? CIA Reportedly Snooped on S. Korea Via Secret Seoul Office Until 2020
12:28 GMTVon Der Leyen: US, EU Agree to Suspend Tariffs on Steel, Aluminium
12:08 GMTAt Least 15 People Reportedly Injured After Knife, Fire Attack on Tokyo Train - Video
11:45 GMTIran: ‘Zionist Regime, the Americans’ Behind Massive Hack Attack on Gas Station Network
11:30 GMT‘As Low As You Can Get’: Prince Andrew Slammed For ‘Victim Shaming’ Sex Abuse Accuser As Gold-Digger
11:22 GMTRussian President Vladimir Putin Speaks at G20 Summit
11:13 GMTCOP 26 UN Climate Change Conference Kicks Off in Glasgow
10:57 GMTCambodia Becomes 71st Country to Approve Russian COVID-19 Sputnik V Vaccine
10:55 GMTBiden, Erdogan Reportedly Agree to Set Up Mechanism to Improve Ties After Narrowly Averting New Spat