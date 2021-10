https://sputniknews.com/20211031/indias-main-opposition-slams-modi-government-over-continuous-increase-in-fuel-prices-1090359011.html

India’s Main Opposition Slams Modi Government Over Continuous Increase in Fuel Prices

The prices of petrol and diesel have been continuously rising. Petrol prices have soared above INR 100 ($1.33) per litre in almost every state in the country... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

India’s main opposition party on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over a continuous increase in fuel prices.Congress politician Digvijaya Singh, sharing a video of Modi on Twitter, said in Hindi: “Inflation is at all-time high, now Modi's government should be uprooted.”In another tweet, former general secretary of Congress shared an old video of Modi where he is claiming that his government will bring down fuel prices. Singh wrote in Hindi: “Right said Mr. Modi. You can’t think small. You will increase the inflation so much that new records will be set. You will take the bag and run away to those places where other Modis are. The public will continue to suffer.”Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fifth day in a row on 31 October, pushing rates to their highest levels across the country.Yuva Sena, the youth wing of one of the ruling parties of Maharashtra – Shiv Sena, will be taking out a statewide cycle rally to protest against the fuel price hike.Netizens have also reacted to the continuous spike in fuel prices.One Twitter user said: “Fuel prices have increased 24 times in October 2021. It is the biggest achievement of ‘New India’ as fuel prices have not increased so much ever.”Replying to an update by Prime Minister’s Office, one user even reminded Modi about 2024 general elections. He wrote: “You might be doing everything right but the people of the country are suffering due to inflation and you are silent over it. You can still take corrective measures as 2024 is not far away.”A user named Abhay Bhati wrote: “Thought of reminding that prior to 2014, BJP’s slogan was that inflation is too high, let’s bring in a Modi government, but now 2021 is about to end and inflation has set new records and this slogan of the BJP seems to be a joke.”

