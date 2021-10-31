Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/idf-launches-massive-weeklong-drill-simulating-war-with-hezbollah-combined-with-domestic-unrest-1090371194.html
IDF Launches Massive Weeklong Drill Simulating War With Hezbollah Combined With Domestic Unrest
IDF Launches Massive Weeklong Drill Simulating War With Hezbollah Combined With Domestic Unrest
In May, an Israeli court’s ruling to evict six Palestinian families from a neighbourhood of East Jerusalem triggered public unrest which culminated in an... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-31T18:53+0000
2021-10-31T18:56+0000
hezbollah
hamas
israel
missile
rocket
drills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105578/53/1055785324_0:32:2420:1393_1920x0_80_0_0_e3ead4f33c4c8864717c092754f1bf02.jpg
The Israeli military and the Defence Ministry’s National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) kicked off a massive week-long exercise on Sunday, with the drills, set to run until Thursday, expected to simulate a full-scale war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.In addition to simulating a fight against Hezbollah, the drills are also meant to test how the military, emergency services and internal security forces would respond to domestic strife inside mixed Arab-Jewish cities in Israel proper. During the May Gaza War, cities including Lod, Acre and Ramallah were engulfed in deadly clashes, which culminated in the deaths of several Palestinian protesters and two Jewish residents, caused over a thousand injuries, and led to tens of millions of dollars in property damage.“What concerns me as chief of staff of the Home Front Command: One is the issue of precision-guided munitions and the effect that they will have on our ability to function and on things in in the world of incoming fire alerts. The second is the rate of fire and Hezbollah’s ability to conduct truly massive rocket barrages at specific geographic areas – I’ll use the phrase ‘demolishing the front line’ – directed fire at the communities near the border,” the commander added.Bar stressed the exercises would “put into practice” what he and his staff learned through a close study of May’s Gaza conflict, with the drills expected to “test how those lessons were enacted.”NEMA director Yoram Laredo told reporters that his agency has a document for reference “about how a multi-front war will look in terms of its scope and significance,” with the drills expected to give it “a degree of accuracy about possible events and how we direct and refine the exercise so that it can really be effective.”He added that Sunday’s drilling included a special focus on police, and simulated “nationalistic-based riots on many fronts.”In addition to the military and NEMA, police, fire and rescue, ambulance workers and other government services are expected to be involved, carrying out simulations of the evacuation of northern populated areas, and carrying out air raid tests.Hezbollah is No HamasUnlike Hamas, which is concentrated in the besieged Gaza Strip, and whose fighters are forced to construct mostly simple homemade rockets out of scarce materials, Hezbollah is believed to possess over 100,000 rockets and missiles of various ranges, including precision-guided missiles. The group already demonstrated the capabilities of its rockets in the 34-day Lebanon War in 2006, when it fired nearly 4,000 of its 15,000 rocket and missile arsenal into Israel, and effectively bogged down an Israeli offensive until the United Nations brokered a ceasefire.The Israeli military and media observers have expressed serious apprehensions about Hezbollah’s rocket and missile capabilities, given that even Hamas’s considerably weaker rocket arsenal demonstrated in May its potential to overwhelm Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system when rockets were fired simultaneously in massed volleys.
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/israel-anticipates-up-to-2500-rockets-fired-daily-in-case-of-war-with-hezbollah---report-1089994622.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210515/iranian-media-reveals-how-some-hamas-rockets-have-been-defeating-israels-iron-dome-1082902998.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105578/53/1055785324_260:0:2161:1426_1920x0_80_0_0_f6b49242547a6a629160a0344d1af4a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hezbollah, hamas, israel, missile, rocket, drills

IDF Launches Massive Weeklong Drill Simulating War With Hezbollah Combined With Domestic Unrest

18:53 GMT 31.10.2021 (Updated: 18:56 GMT 31.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Syrian Central Military MediaThis frame grab from video released on Friday, July 21, 2017 and provided by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows a Hezbollah cannon pounding militants' positions on the Lebanon-Syria border
This frame grab from video released on Friday, July 21, 2017 and provided by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows a Hezbollah cannon pounding militants' positions on the Lebanon-Syria border - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
© AP Photo / Syrian Central Military Media
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
In May, an Israeli court’s ruling to evict six Palestinian families from a neighbourhood of East Jerusalem triggered public unrest which culminated in an 11-day battle between the Israeli military and Gaza-based militants led by Hamas. Nearly 300 civilians were killed in the fighting, most of them Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
The Israeli military and the Defence Ministry’s National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) kicked off a massive week-long exercise on Sunday, with the drills, set to run until Thursday, expected to simulate a full-scale war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.
In addition to simulating a fight against Hezbollah, the drills are also meant to test how the military, emergency services and internal security forces would respond to domestic strife inside mixed Arab-Jewish cities in Israel proper. During the May Gaza War, cities including Lod, Acre and Ramallah were engulfed in deadly clashes, which culminated in the deaths of several Palestinian protesters and two Jewish residents, caused over a thousand injuries, and led to tens of millions of dollars in property damage.
“We will test what we learned and experienced at levels I didn’t anticipate in terms of the domestic front,” IDF Home Front Command chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Itzik Bar said Sunday, recalling May’s violence and commenting on the new drills.
“What concerns me as chief of staff of the Home Front Command: One is the issue of precision-guided munitions and the effect that they will have on our ability to function and on things in in the world of incoming fire alerts. The second is the rate of fire and Hezbollah’s ability to conduct truly massive rocket barrages at specific geographic areas – I’ll use the phrase ‘demolishing the front line’ – directed fire at the communities near the border,” the commander added.
Bar stressed the exercises would “put into practice” what he and his staff learned through a close study of May’s Gaza conflict, with the drills expected to “test how those lessons were enacted.”
The drills will include simulations of the consequences of Hezbollah firing its vast arsenal of missiles and rockets into Israel, including possible attacks, attacks striking toxic chemical storage sites inside the country, major power outages and hospitals overwhelmed with injured civilians.
In this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 photo, Hezbollah fighters stand atop a car mounted with a mock rocket, as they parade during a rally to mark the seventh day of Ashoura, in the southern village of Seksakiyeh, Lebanon. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
Israel Anticipates Up to 2,500 Rockets Fired Daily in Case of War With Hezbollah - Report
18 October, 00:05 GMT
NEMA director Yoram Laredo told reporters that his agency has a document for reference “about how a multi-front war will look in terms of its scope and significance,” with the drills expected to give it “a degree of accuracy about possible events and how we direct and refine the exercise so that it can really be effective.”
He added that Sunday’s drilling included a special focus on police, and simulated “nationalistic-based riots on many fronts.”
In addition to the military and NEMA, police, fire and rescue, ambulance workers and other government services are expected to be involved, carrying out simulations of the evacuation of northern populated areas, and carrying out air raid tests.
Hezbollah is No Hamas
Unlike Hamas, which is concentrated in the besieged Gaza Strip, and whose fighters are forced to construct mostly simple homemade rockets out of scarce materials, Hezbollah is believed to possess over 100,000 rockets and missiles of various ranges, including precision-guided missiles. The group already demonstrated the capabilities of its rockets in the 34-day Lebanon War in 2006, when it fired nearly 4,000 of its 15,000 rocket and missile arsenal into Israel, and effectively bogged down an Israeli offensive until the United Nations brokered a ceasefire.
The Israeli military and media observers have expressed serious apprehensions about Hezbollah’s rocket and missile capabilities, given that even Hamas’s considerably weaker rocket arsenal demonstrated in May its potential to overwhelm Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system when rockets were fired simultaneously in massed volleys.
Masked Palestinian Hamas militants display their weapons during a parade in Gaza City. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2021
Iranian Media Reveals How Some Hamas Rockets Have Been Defeating Israel’s Iron Dome
15 May, 17:37 GMT
006000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:10 GMTGreta Thunberg Says Getting People 'P***ed Off' Needed Sometimes Amid Battle Versus Climate Change
19:03 GMTElon Musk Offers to Sell Tesla Stock to Help Battle World Hunger, But There's a Catch
18:58 GMTQueen Elizabeth II 'Committed' to Celebrating Christmas With Family – Report
18:53 GMTIDF Launches Massive Weeklong Drill Simulating War With Hezbollah Combined With Domestic Unrest
18:45 GMTErdogan Says Biden Showed Positive Approach Towards Supplies of F-16 Jets to Turkey
18:13 GMT'Proof That They Are Already Here': UFO Spotted Entering Alien Base in Canada, Blogger Claims
17:55 GMTEx-US Admiral Urges Washington to ‘Beware the Bear’ Amid Collapse of Russia-NATO Ties
17:45 GMTJohnson Says 'Puzzled’ Over Letter by Paris Asking for London to Be Punished for Brexit
17:38 GMTLavrov: Facts Prove NATO's Reluctance to Interact
17:12 GMTG20 Rome: Experts Point at Advances in COVID & Economic Recovery, Limited Success on Climate
16:47 GMTOne Person Killed, 15 Injured in Blast at Pemex Gas Pipeline in Mexico
16:32 GMTUK Prime Minister Johnson Holds Briefing at G20 Summit
16:32 GMT‘Second Reformation’: Bitcoin Enthusiasts Mark Cryptocurrency White Paper’s 13th Birthday
16:00 GMTWho is Eric Adams, the Hot Favourite to Become the Next Mayor of New York City?
16:00 GMTFrom Vigilante to Mayor? 'Guardian Angel' Curtis Sliwa Runs for Big Apple's Top Job
15:49 GMTDressed in Batman's Joker Costume, Suspected Tokyo Metro Attacker Waits to Be Detained – Video
15:40 GMTNetizens Outraged as Colin Kaepernick Compares NFL to Slavery
15:11 GMTHouse Dems Reportedly Eager to Pass Infrastructure, Social Policy Bills by 2 November as Biden 'Win'
14:55 GMTIsrael’s Bennett Wants to Defeat Iran’s ‘Rotten Regime’ by Doing ‘What Reagan Did’ to the Soviets
14:29 GMTOne Dead, Several Reportedly Injured After Cable Car Falls in Czech Republic – Video