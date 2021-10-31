https://sputniknews.com/20211031/i-know-it-frances-macron-100-sure-australian-pm-lied-about-submarine-deal-1090374479.html

‘I Know It‘: France‘s Macron 100% Sure Australian PM Lied About Submarine Deal

It comes after US President Joe Biden shockingly admitted he had no clue the AUKUS pact would upset Macron that much, being convinced that the French leader... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

France‘s Emmanuel Macron has accused Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison of consciously lying over ditching a multi-billion-dollar contract for French submarines and opting instead for a new contract with the US and the UK.It turned out Morrison had been involved in secret talks with Western allies about purchasing their nuclear submarines.At the same time, he noted that France had “respect and friendship” for Australia.On Thursday, Macron and Morrison held their first phone conversation since the diplomatic spat broke out, in which the French leader once again noted that Canberra‘s decision had undermined trust between the two nations.Morrison, however, claimed he did not lie and actually told Macron back in June that the French-supplied submarine wouldn‘t meet Australia‘s needs.Ironically, it turns out the United States was sure (or at least hoped) France knew what was going on.Though Biden noted France was still an an “extremely valued partner“, the submarine drama may further drive Macron‘s ambitions for a more autonomous Europe regarding military and defense policy.The idea is not new but was first voiced by Macron in 2018, when he pushed for a "true, European army" as the then-US president Donald Trump had triggered a lot of anxiety within the EU by insisting on the NATO guideline that all member states contribute 2% of their GDP to defense. After the AUKUS pact hit headlines worldwide this September, Macron again called on European states to defend their independence from the US.

