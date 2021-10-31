Greta Thunberg Says Getting People 'P***ed Off' Needed Sometimes Amid Battle Versus Climate Change

Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg has used some potentially harsh words while trying to get her point across during a recent interview with BBC’s Andrew Marr.When Marr pointed at the existing “big controversy” in Britain regarding the tactics adopted by climate activists, such as “blocking roads”, adding that “a lot of people would say this kind of tactics just put people off,” Thunberg replied: "To make clear, as long as no-one gets hurt, then I think sometimes you need to anger some people.”"Like, for instance, the school strike movement would never have become so big if there wasn't friction, if some people didn't get p***ed off."A number of social media users quickly took note of her remark, some of them voicing their surprise or even admiration of Greta’s words.There were also those, however, who seemed to have taken a dim view of Thunberg’s language.
