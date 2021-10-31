Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference Kicks Off in Glasgow
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/from-vigilante-to-mayor-guardian-angel-curtis-sliwa-runs-for-big-apples-top-job-1090285118.html
From Vigilante to Mayor? 'Guardian Angel' Curtis Sliwa Runs for Big Apple's Top Job
From Vigilante to Mayor? 'Guardian Angel' Curtis Sliwa Runs for Big Apple's Top Job
Curtis Sliwa has led an eventful life, from fighting crime on the New York subway to a Mafia attempt on his life, followed by a career as a radio host and... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-31T16:00+0000
2021-10-31T16:00+0000
us
new york city mayor
new york city
fdny
new york police department (nypd)
joe biden
greg abbott
new york mayor diblasio
ron desantis
andrew cuomo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090285154_0:0:3501:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_6b57a01261dae84fdfb34802f6570cb8.jpg
A founding member of the Guardian Angels, Curtis Sliwa is hoping to become only the fourth Republican to be elected mayor of New York City since WWII.The 67-year-old vigilante is up against Democrat candidate and former NYPD cop Eric Adams in the race to replace incumbent Bill de Blasio as boss of the Big Apple on 2 November.Sliwa has been an outspoken critic of fellow New Yorker, former President Donald Trump, calling him a "screwball and a crackpot" and only joining the Republican party this year after staging a 'hostile takeover' of the small Reform Party in 2018. Red Beret Sliwa shot to fame as the founder of the Guardian Angels, the volunteer force of unarmed citizens that confront criminals. The group started out in 1977 as the 'Magnificent 13', patrolling the New York subway system under his leadership, before adopting its current name two years later.Members of the organisation train in martial arts and how to make a legal citizen's arrest. It later expanded to chapters in 130 cities and 13 other countries.The Guardian Angels were praised by none other than Mario Cuomo, then-lieutenant governor and later governor of New York state and father of recently disgraced governor Andrew Cuomo — and CNN anchorman Chris Cuomo. But Sliwa did not always see eye-to-eye with the police. He claimed the fatal 1982 shooting by an officer of Frank Melvin, a black member of the Angels' Buffalo chapter in upstate New York, was racially motivated.Targeted by The MobIn 1992, an attempt was made on Sliwa's life when he was picked up outside his Greenwich Village home in a taxi cab that had been stolen by mobsters. A hit-man hiding on the floor of the cab got up and shot him in the leg and lower back. He escaped a third bullet to the head by leaping from the window of the moving car in the middle of Manhattan.Less than two months earlier Sliwa had been ambushed by three men with baseball bats, who left him with a broken wrist and head injuries.John A Gotti, son of the famous New York Mafioso John Gotti, was charged with attempted murder over the incident along with Michael Yannotti. Three trials failed to convict Gotti, while Yanotti was acquitted.Head-to-HeadSliwa and Adams traded insults in a televised debate on Tuesday night. The Republican returned to his attack line on the mystery surrounding the Democrat's home address — and whether he even lives in the city.On Twitter later, Sliwa slammed Adams' plan to meet with criminal gang leaders, including those convicted or suspected of murder, in a bid to reduce street violence in the metropolis.He said the only gang he would allow in the city was the Yang Gang — the nickname of businessman Andrew Yang's campaign in the 2020 Democrat presidential primaries. Yang unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for the mayoral election, before walking out to set up his new Forward Party.Policy PlatformThe Republican also boasted that his planned reforms to property tax would allow New York's workforce to move back into the city. He has vowed to end De Blasio's COVID-19 vaccine mandates that have seen the city's emergency, municipal and health workers who decline the jabs laid off. The Republican governors of Florida and Texas, Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, have already banned such directives even if they come straight from the desk of President Joe Biden.On Tuesday, Sliwa blasted Adams' plan to make immunisation mandatory even for schoolchildren, saying he had met parents who marched in protest against the move.Adams was equivocal in his response, saying remote learning from home was still an option.Sliwa also accused Adams of being out of touch, chatting to consultants and hanging out with celebrities while the former Guardian Angel was on the streets talking to ordinary people.
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/new-york-citys-largest-police-union-sues-over-new-covid-vaccine-mandate-1090081908.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090285154_0:0:2625:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_cda94c905d1e430158ee4fafba11a4d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, new york city mayor, new york city, fdny, new york police department (nypd), joe biden, greg abbott, new york mayor diblasio, ron desantis, andrew cuomo, mario cuomo, chris cuomo

From Vigilante to Mayor? 'Guardian Angel' Curtis Sliwa Runs for Big Apple's Top Job

16:00 GMT 31.10.2021
© REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZNew York City Mayoral debate at the ABC 7 studios in New York
New York City Mayoral debate at the ABC 7 studios in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
© REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Curtis Sliwa has led an eventful life, from fighting crime on the New York subway to a Mafia attempt on his life, followed by a career as a radio host and finally a foray into politics. He has pulled no punches in his bid to become mayor of the US financial capital.
A founding member of the Guardian Angels, Curtis Sliwa is hoping to become only the fourth Republican to be elected mayor of New York City since WWII.
The 67-year-old vigilante is up against Democrat candidate and former NYPD cop Eric Adams in the race to replace incumbent Bill de Blasio as boss of the Big Apple on 2 November.
Sliwa has been an outspoken critic of fellow New Yorker, former President Donald Trump, calling him a "screwball and a crackpot" and only joining the Republican party this year after staging a 'hostile takeover' of the small Reform Party in 2018.

Red Beret

Sliwa shot to fame as the founder of the Guardian Angels, the volunteer force of unarmed citizens that confront criminals. The group started out in 1977 as the 'Magnificent 13', patrolling the New York subway system under his leadership, before adopting its current name two years later.
Members of the organisation train in martial arts and how to make a legal citizen's arrest. It later expanded to chapters in 130 cities and 13 other countries.
The Guardian Angels were praised by none other than Mario Cuomo, then-lieutenant governor and later governor of New York state and father of recently disgraced governor Andrew Cuomo — and CNN anchorman Chris Cuomo.
But Sliwa did not always see eye-to-eye with the police. He claimed the fatal 1982 shooting by an officer of Frank Melvin, a black member of the Angels' Buffalo chapter in upstate New York, was racially motivated.

Targeted by The Mob

In 1992, an attempt was made on Sliwa's life when he was picked up outside his Greenwich Village home in a taxi cab that had been stolen by mobsters.
A hit-man hiding on the floor of the cab got up and shot him in the leg and lower back. He escaped a third bullet to the head by leaping from the window of the moving car in the middle of Manhattan.
Less than two months earlier Sliwa had been ambushed by three men with baseball bats, who left him with a broken wrist and head injuries.
John A Gotti, son of the famous New York Mafioso John Gotti, was charged with attempted murder over the incident along with Michael Yannotti. Three trials failed to convict Gotti, while Yanotti was acquitted.

Head-to-Head

Sliwa and Adams traded insults in a televised debate on Tuesday night. The Republican returned to his attack line on the mystery surrounding the Democrat's home address — and whether he even lives in the city.
Adams then alleged Sliwa had "hidden money" to avoid paying child support, a claim Sliwa called "scurrilous", adding: "How dare you bring my family into this?"
On Twitter later, Sliwa slammed Adams' plan to meet with criminal gang leaders, including those convicted or suspected of murder, in a bid to reduce street violence in the metropolis.
He said the only gang he would allow in the city was the Yang Gang — the nickname of businessman Andrew Yang's campaign in the 2020 Democrat presidential primaries. Yang unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for the mayoral election, before walking out to set up his new Forward Party.

Policy Platform

The Republican also boasted that his planned reforms to property tax would allow New York's workforce to move back into the city.
In this Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, New York Police Department officers in masks stand during a service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York to honor 46 colleagues who have died due to COVID-19 related illness. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
New York City’s Largest Police Union Sues Over New COVID Vaccine Mandate
20 October, 19:37 GMT
He has vowed to end De Blasio's COVID-19 vaccine mandates that have seen the city's emergency, municipal and health workers who decline the jabs laid off.
The Republican governors of Florida and Texas, Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, have already banned such directives even if they come straight from the desk of President Joe Biden.
On Tuesday, Sliwa blasted Adams' plan to make immunisation mandatory even for schoolchildren, saying he had met parents who marched in protest against the move.
"We are going to kick them out? We are going to expel them? What kind of compassion and care is that?" he asked.
Adams was equivocal in his response, saying remote learning from home was still an option.
Sliwa also accused Adams of being out of touch, chatting to consultants and hanging out with celebrities while the former Guardian Angel was on the streets talking to ordinary people.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:00 GMTWho is Eric Adams, the Hot Favourite to Become the Next Mayor of New York City?
16:00 GMTFrom Vigilante to Mayor? 'Guardian Angel' Curtis Sliwa Runs for Big Apple's Top Job
15:49 GMTDressed in Batman's Joker Costume, Suspected Tokyo Metro Attacker Waits to Be Detained – Video
15:40 GMTNetizens Outraged as Colin Kaepernick Compares NFL to Slavery
15:11 GMTHouse Dems Reportedly Eager to Pass Infrastructure, Social Policy Bills by 2 November as Biden 'Win'
14:55 GMTIsrael’s Bennett Wants to Defeat Iran’s ‘Rotten Regime’ by Doing ‘What Reagan Did’ to the Soviets
14:29 GMTOne Dead, Several Reportedly Injured After Cable Car Falls in Czech Republic – Video
13:57 GMTSouthwest Pilot Signs Off With 'Let's Go Brandon', Sparking Heated Online Debate
13:53 GMT'Life is About Balance': Jay-Z Becomes Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
13:40 GMTEx-Uttar Pradesh State Chief Slams Turncoats After Six Rebels Join Samajwadi Party Ahead of Polls
13:07 GMTHunter Biden’s ‘Journey Home’ Art Exhibit in SoHo Appears to be a 'Sparsely Attended' Flop
13:04 GMTEnemies Close, Friends Closer? CIA Reportedly Snooped on S. Korea Via Secret Seoul Office Until 2020
12:28 GMTVon Der Leyen: US, EU Agree to Suspend Tariffs on Steel, Aluminium
12:08 GMTAt Least 15 People Reportedly Injured After Knife, Fire Attack on Tokyo Train - Video
11:45 GMTIran: ‘Zionist Regime, the Americans’ Behind Massive Hack Attack on Gas Station Network
11:30 GMT‘As Low As You Can Get’: Prince Andrew Slammed For ‘Victim Shaming’ Sex Abuse Accuser As Gold-Digger
11:22 GMTRussian President Vladimir Putin Speaks at G20 Summit
11:13 GMTCOP 26 UN Climate Change Conference Kicks Off in Glasgow
10:57 GMTCambodia Becomes 71st Country to Approve Russian COVID-19 Sputnik V Vaccine
10:55 GMTBiden, Erdogan Reportedly Agree to Set Up Mechanism to Improve Ties After Narrowly Averting New Spat