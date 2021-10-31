Registration was successful!
Elon Musk Offers to Sell Tesla Stock to Help Battle World Hunger, But There's a Catch
Elon Musk Offers to Sell Tesla Stock to Help Battle World Hunger, But There's a Catch
The Tesla CEO noted, however, that if he were to go ahead with this $6 billion anti-hunger plan, there would have to be "open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent."
Tech mogul extraordinaire Elon Musk has announced on Twitter that he would be willing to part with his Tesla stock in order to help deal with world hunger, albeit with a small caveat.Musk's remark came in response to a tweet that quoted a CNN Business article that mentioned UN World Food Programme director saying that billionaires such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk – the two richest men in the world – could help solve world hunger by contributing only a fraction of their net worth.The media outlet points out that, with Musk's net worth being estimated at nearly $289 billion, the $6 billion mentioned by Beasley comprise merely 2 percent of Elon's fortune.In response, Musk declared: "If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it."He added, however, that "it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent."Musk's reply elicited a somewhat mixed reaction from his social media audience; some praised him over it, while others seemed skeptical about whether the world hunger problem can be solved in such way.
Elon Musk Offers to Sell Tesla Stock to Help Battle World Hunger, But There's a Catch

19:03 GMT 31.10.2021
The Tesla CEO noted, however, that if he were to go ahead with this $6 billion anti-hunger plan, there would have to be “open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent.”
Tech mogul extraordinaire Elon Musk has announced on Twitter that he would be willing to part with his Tesla stock in order to help deal with world hunger, albeit with a small caveat.
Musk’s remark came in response to a tweet that quoted a CNN Business article that mentioned UN World Food Programme director saying that billionaires such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk – the two richest men in the world – could help solve world hunger by contributing only a fraction of their net worth.
"$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them. It's not complicated," Beasley said.
The media outlet points out that, with Musk’s net worth being estimated at nearly $289 billion, the $6 billion mentioned by Beasley comprise merely 2 percent of Elon’s fortune.
In response, Musk declared: “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
He added, however, that “it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent.”
Musk’s reply elicited a somewhat mixed reaction from his social media audience; some praised him over it, while others seemed skeptical about whether the world hunger problem can be solved in such way.
