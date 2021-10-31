https://sputniknews.com/20211031/dressed-in-batmans-joker-costume-suspected-tokyo-metro-attacker-waits-to-be-detained--video-1090368151.html

Dressed in Batman's Joker Costume, Suspected Tokyo Metro Attacker Waits to Be Detained – Video

At least 17 people were reportedly injured when a knife-wielding man attacked passengers on a train in the city of Chofu in Tokyo prefecture on Sunday. 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

A video has been shared on Twitter showing the suspected attacker sitting calmly on the train and smoking as he waits for police to detain him. Dressed in a Joker costume from the Batman franchise, the 24-year-old man is suspected of injuring at least 17 people on Sunday during a knife, arson and, acid attack. According to the NHK TV channel, the attacker told the police that he wanted to kill in order to be sentenced to death.

