Dressed in Batman's Joker Costume, Suspected Tokyo Metro Attacker Waits to Be Detained – Video
At least 17 people were reportedly injured when a knife-wielding man attacked passengers on a train in the city of Chofu in Tokyo prefecture on Sunday. 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-31T15:49+0000
A video has been shared on Twitter showing the suspected attacker sitting calmly on the train and smoking as he waits for police to detain him. Dressed in a Joker costume from the Batman franchise, the 24-year-old man is suspected of injuring at least 17 people on Sunday during a knife, arson and, acid attack. According to the NHK TV channel, the attacker told the police that he wanted to kill in order to be sentenced to death.
At least 17 people were reportedly injured when a knife-wielding man attacked passengers on a train in the city of Chofu in Tokyo prefecture on Sunday.
A video has been shared on Twitter showing the suspected attacker sitting calmly on the train and smoking as he waits for police to detain him.
Dressed in a Joker costume from the Batman franchise, the 24-year-old man is suspected of
injuring
at least 17 people on Sunday during a knife, arson and, acid attack.
According to the NHK TV channel, the attacker told the police that he wanted to kill in order to be sentenced to death.