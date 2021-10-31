https://sputniknews.com/20211031/cop-26-un-climate-change-conference-kicks-off-in-glasgow--1090357896.html

The Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) summit will be held from 31 October to 12 November; its goal is to bring countries together and accelerate

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) kicks off with an opening plenary in Glasgow on Sunday.Global leaders are set to meet from Monday at the COP26 high-level segment and they are expected to make meaningful commitment to reduce carbon emissions and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, as it was agreed in Paris in 2015.The climate summit will be attended by representatives and leaders of around 200 countries.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

