Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference Kicks Off in Glasgow
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/cambodia-becomes-71st-country-to-approve-russian-covid-19-sputnik-v-vaccine-1090362190.html
Cambodia Becomes 71st Country to Approve Russian COVID-19 Sputnik V Vaccine
Cambodia Becomes 71st Country to Approve Russian COVID-19 Sputnik V Vaccine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The kingdom of Cambodia has authorised Russian-made COVID-19 vaccines Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-31T10:57+0000
2021-10-31T11:09+0000
cambodia
news
russia
sputnik v
vaccine
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082841328_0:141:3141:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_5efa5e2271812813545254c55ab15e01.jpg
"Cambodia has become the 71st nation, where the use of Sputnik V vaccine is approved. The registration was made under the emergency use authorization. The total population of all the countries that approved Sputnik V amounts to 4 billion people or more than 50% of the population of the Earth," the RDIF statement reads.Sputnik V was unveiled on 11 August 2020 to become the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine. It is based on a human adenovirus vector platform. According to RDIF, which supported the creation of the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Centre, the vaccine's efficacy is 97.6%, based on the analysis of data on the incidence of the COVID-19 infection among Russians vaccinated with both vaccine components between 5 December 2020 and 31 March 2021.
71 countries have approved Sputnik but the vaccine is yet to receive WHO approval. Do the 71 countries not have any scientific or objective basis for the approval? Which countries, if any, are influencing WHO not to approve sputnik? Should such issues be politicized? Politics and unhealthy competition should not intrude into science and medicine where human lives are involved and are directly threatened.
0
1
cambodia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082841328_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e5205ebb334b5a4cd7e89f6a5a5e537d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cambodia, news, russia, sputnik v, vaccine, covid-19

Cambodia Becomes 71st Country to Approve Russian COVID-19 Sputnik V Vaccine

10:57 GMT 31.10.2021 (Updated: 11:09 GMT 31.10.2021)
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICA vial labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" is seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021
A vial labelled Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Subscribe
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The kingdom of Cambodia has authorised Russian-made COVID-19 vaccines Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Sunday.
"Cambodia has become the 71st nation, where the use of Sputnik V vaccine is approved. The registration was made under the emergency use authorization. The total population of all the countries that approved Sputnik V amounts to 4 billion people or more than 50% of the population of the Earth," the RDIF statement reads.
Sputnik V was unveiled on 11 August 2020 to become the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine. It is based on a human adenovirus vector platform. According to RDIF, which supported the creation of the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Centre, the vaccine's efficacy is 97.6%, based on the analysis of data on the incidence of the COVID-19 infection among Russians vaccinated with both vaccine components between 5 December 2020 and 31 March 2021.
2000000
Discuss
Popular comments
71 countries have approved Sputnik but the vaccine is yet to receive WHO approval. Do the 71 countries not have any scientific or objective basis for the approval? Which countries, if any, are influencing WHO not to approve sputnik? Should such issues be politicized? Politics and unhealthy competition should not intrude into science and medicine where human lives are involved and are directly threatened.
jjimmyK
31 October, 14:19 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:30 GMT‘As Low As You Can Get’: Prince Andrew Slammed For ‘Victim Shaming’ Sex Abuse Accuser As Gold-Digger
11:22 GMTRussian President Vladimir Putin Speaks at G20 Summit
11:13 GMTCOP 26 UN Climate Change Conference Kicks Off in Glasgow
10:57 GMTCambodia Becomes 71st Country to Approve Russian COVID-19 Sputnik V Vaccine
10:55 GMTBiden, Erdogan Reportedly Agree to Set Up Mechanism to Improve Ties After Narrowly Averting New Spat
10:26 GMTOver 1,800 Illegal Migrants Arrive in Cyprus in Oct, Most Through Green Line, Minister Says
10:20 GMTBoJo, Macron Agree to Work on 'Practical and Operational Measures' to Resolve Fishing Row
10:18 GMTUN Envoy for Sudan Discusses 'Options for Mediation' With Prime Minister Hamdok
10:18 GMTGlobal Net Zero Emissions, Keeping 1.5C Within Reach on Agenda of Opening COP26
09:07 GMTOne of Taliban Leaders Akhundzada Gives First Public Address in Kandahar, Reports Say
08:10 GMTAmerican Airlines Calls off Over 1,000 Flights on Past Weekend, Data Platform Says
08:02 GMTSecond Day of G20 Leaders' Summit 2021 in Rome
07:50 GMTLincoln Project’s White Suprematist Stunt at GOP Rally Backfires, Ignites Backlash From Democrats
07:43 GMTJon Bon Jovi Cancels Miami Concert After Positive COVID-19 Test
07:01 GMTIndia’s Main Opposition Slams Modi Government Over Continuous Increase in Fuel Prices
06:21 GMTChina Accuses US of Politicization of COVID-19 Origin After Report of Intelligence Service
06:17 GMTWill Smith Reveals When Was 'The Only Time' in His Life He 'Considered Suicide'
05:47 GMTFrom Hollywood Celebs to Billionaire Tycoons, ‘Virtual Heist’ on Jewellery Firm Plunders A-List Data
05:44 GMTFirst-Ever Jewish Dating Site Launched in The Gulf to Cater to The Needs of a Growing Community
05:15 GMTGeneral Election Kicks Off in Japan