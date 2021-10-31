https://sputniknews.com/20211031/cambodia-becomes-71st-country-to-approve-russian-covid-19-sputnik-v-vaccine-1090362190.html

Cambodia Becomes 71st Country to Approve Russian COVID-19 Sputnik V Vaccine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The kingdom of Cambodia has authorised Russian-made COVID-19 vaccines Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Cambodia has become the 71st nation, where the use of Sputnik V vaccine is approved. The registration was made under the emergency use authorization. The total population of all the countries that approved Sputnik V amounts to 4 billion people or more than 50% of the population of the Earth," the RDIF statement reads.Sputnik V was unveiled on 11 August 2020 to become the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine. It is based on a human adenovirus vector platform. According to RDIF, which supported the creation of the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Centre, the vaccine's efficacy is 97.6%, based on the analysis of data on the incidence of the COVID-19 infection among Russians vaccinated with both vaccine components between 5 December 2020 and 31 March 2021.

jimmyK 71 countries have approved Sputnik but the vaccine is yet to receive WHO approval. Do the 71 countries not have any scientific or objective basis for the approval? Which countries, if any, are influencing WHO not to approve sputnik? Should such issues be politicized? Politics and unhealthy competition should not intrude into science and medicine where human lives are involved and are directly threatened. 0

