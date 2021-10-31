Registration was successful!
At Least 15 People Injured After Knife, Fire Attack on Tokyo Train, Reports Say
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/at-least-15-people-injured-after-knife-fire-attack-on-tokyo-train-reports-say-1090364190.html
At Least 15 People Reportedly Injured After Knife, Fire Attack on Tokyo Train - Video
At Least 15 People Reportedly Injured After Knife, Fire Attack on Tokyo Train - Video
Police have detained a knife-wielding man in the western Tokyo city of Chofu, according to media reports. 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-31T12:08+0000
2021-10-31T13:07+0000
At Least fifteen people were injured after a man had spread a hydrochloric acid around the train and set it on fire on the Keio Line train in Tokyo, according to Kyodo News. Police immediately arrested the suspect, who was carrying a knife.A video circulating on Twitter showed passengers evacuating through windows to escape the train.The suspect is being questioned by the police. The man is believed to be around age 20 years old, according to reports. Six ambulances arrived at the site of the incident.The incident took place at around 8:00 p.m. local time on Sunday.
At Least 15 People Reportedly Injured After Knife, Fire Attack on Tokyo Train - Video

12:08 GMT 31.10.2021 (Updated: 13:07 GMT 31.10.2021)
Police have detained a knife-wielding man in the western Tokyo city of Chofu, according to media reports.
At Least fifteen people were injured after a man had spread a hydrochloric acid around the train and set it on fire on the Keio Line train in Tokyo, according to Kyodo News.
Police immediately arrested the suspect, who was carrying a knife.
A video circulating on Twitter showed passengers evacuating through windows to escape the train.
The suspect is being questioned by the police. The man is believed to be around age 20 years old, according to reports. Six ambulances arrived at the site of the incident.
The incident took place at around 8:00 p.m. local time on Sunday.
