At Least 15 People Reportedly Injured After Knife, Fire Attack on Tokyo Train - Video
12:08 GMT 31.10.2021 (Updated: 13:07 GMT 31.10.2021)
Police have detained a knife-wielding man in the western Tokyo city of Chofu, according to media reports.
At Least fifteen people were injured after a man had spread a hydrochloric acid around the train and set it on fire on the Keio Line train in Tokyo, according to Kyodo News.
Police immediately arrested the suspect, who was carrying a knife.
At least 15 injured after an alleged arson attack on the Tokyo metro.— Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) October 31, 2021
One suspect has been arrested, said to be wielding a knife. Preliminary reports suggest the man poured hydrochloric acid in a carriage and set fire to it. pic.twitter.com/mNBjS5kCSK
A video circulating on Twitter showed passengers evacuating through windows to escape the train.
京王線火災で逃げる人々 pic.twitter.com/ZfN1pD0C2V— しずくβ (@siz33) October 31, 2021
きょう午後8時ごろ、東京 調布市を走行中の京王線の車内で男が刃物を振り回して周りの乗客に切りつけ、さらに液体をまいて車内に火をつけました。— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) October 31, 2021
警視庁は20代の容疑者を逮捕して詳しい状況を調べています。
（映像は午後8時50分ごろ撮影）https://t.co/FhZ91avfCv#nhk_video pic.twitter.com/aUe93oMPmq
The suspect is being questioned by the police. The man is believed to be around age 20 years old, according to reports. Six ambulances arrived at the site of the incident.
The incident took place at around 8:00 p.m. local time on Sunday.