American Airlines Scraps 1,600 Flights on Halloween Weekend Over Weather, Staff Shortages - Reports

On past weekend, the company reportedly cancelled over 1,000 flights, citing the same problems with crew and bad weather conditions. 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
American Airlines have canceled more than 1,600 flights in three days, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.In an internal message to its employees, that was seen by CNBC, the company cited lack of crew, particularly flight attendants, and "high wind gusts" at its Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport hub, as the reason behind the cancellations.Disgruntled passengers took to social media to express their shock and advise others not to opt for the company in the future, saying it is putting foreign travelers over Americans.They also complained about miserable compensations and terrible customer phone lines.Cancellations have triggered concerns about whether US major airlines is prepared for the upcoming holiday season.
American Airlines have canceled more than 1,600 flights in three days, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.
In an internal message to its employees, that was seen by CNBC, the company cited lack of crew, particularly flight attendants, and "high wind gusts" at its Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport hub, as the reason behind the cancellations.
“To make sure we are taking care of our customers and providing scheduling certainty for our crews, we have adjusted our operation for the last few days this month by proactively canceling some flights,” David Seymour, the airline’s chief operating officer, said in a staff note. “With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences,”
Disgruntled passengers took to social media to express their shock and advise others not to opt for the company in the future, saying it is putting foreign travelers over Americans.
They also complained about miserable compensations and terrible customer phone lines.
Cancellations have triggered concerns about whether US major airlines is prepared for the upcoming holiday season.