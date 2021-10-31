https://sputniknews.com/20211031/american-airlines-scraps-1600-flights-on-halloween-weekend-over-weather-staff-shortages---reports-1090373425.html

American Airlines Scraps 1,600 Flights on Halloween Weekend Over Weather, Staff Shortages - Reports

On past weekend, the company reportedly cancelled over 1,000 flights, citing the same problems with crew and bad weather conditions. 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

American Airlines have canceled more than 1,600 flights in three days, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.In an internal message to its employees, that was seen by CNBC, the company cited lack of crew, particularly flight attendants, and "high wind gusts" at its Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport hub, as the reason behind the cancellations.Disgruntled passengers took to social media to express their shock and advise others not to opt for the company in the future, saying it is putting foreign travelers over Americans.They also complained about miserable compensations and terrible customer phone lines.Cancellations have triggered concerns about whether US major airlines is prepared for the upcoming holiday season.

