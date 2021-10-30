https://sputniknews.com/20211030/zayn-malik-reportedly-dropped-from-his-record-label-amid-claims-he-harassed-gigi-hadids-mother-1090336018.html

Zayn Malik Reportedly Dropped From His Record Label Amid Claims He Harassed Gigi Hadid's Mother

The former One Direction singer has reportedly been charged with four counts of harassment against his now ex-girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid and her mother... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

28-year-old musician Zayn Malik has been dropped by his record label after splitting from model Gigi Hadid and being charged for harassing Hadid's mother Yolanda, according to the Sun.Moreover, according to reports, Malik has been ditched by his US record label RCA amid his fans' fears he has been smoking "extremely strong" cannabis.Media earlier reported that the pop star "struck" Yolanda Hadid when she came to his house on 29 September when Gigi was not there, and he was "co-parenting" their daughter.According to official documents, the singer pleaded "no contest" to harassment accusations. The court clarified that Malik "simply did not dispute the charges against him". However, he has denied any physical contact with Yolanda. Court documents obtained by TMZ suggest Zayn allegedly called Yolanda a "f*cking Dutch slut," ordered her to "stay away from [my] f*cking daughter", after which, he "shoved her [Yolanda] into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain".Zayn also is said to have yelled at Gigi over the phone, telling the model to "strap on some f*cking balls and defend your partner against your f*cking mother in my house".After the alleged incident, the musician's partner decided to break off the relationship.Malik has reportedly been banned from approaching Gigi and Yolanda Hadid. He is also required to complete an anger management course and a domestic violence prevention programme. The judge fined him and sentenced him to a year of probation.

