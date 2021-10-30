https://sputniknews.com/20211030/verdict-on-julian-assange-expected-today-1090318986.html
Verdict on Julian Assange Expected Today
Verdict on Julian Assange Expected Today
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about President Biden's gutted 'Build Back Better' plan, Julian Assange's fate as... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
Verdict on Julian Assange Expected Today
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about President Biden's gutted 'Build Back Better' plan, Julian Assange's fate as U.S. lawyers attempt to extradite the Wikileaks founder, and rising energy prices in Europe.
Guests:Alex Sammon - Political Writer | Biden Guts His Agenda, Should The Left Murder The Bill?Misty Winston - Political Activist | Extradition Puts Assange At RiskPeter Oliver - Correspondent for RT International | EU's Energy CrisisIn the first hour, producers Austin Pelli and Cordell Woodland joined the show to talk about President Biden's meeting with Pope Francis and the politics surrounding Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' possible bid for the Washington Football Team.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Alex Sammon for a discussion on Biden's reconciliation bill that progressive Democrats are expected to reject after paid family leave and lower drug prices were axed. We were also joined by Misty Winston to talk about American efforts to extradite Julian Assange, for which a verdict is expected today.In the third hour, Peter Oliver joined the conversation to talk about various European headlines including the EU's energy crisis, a post-Brexit fishing license dispute with France, and more.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Verdict on Julian Assange Expected Today
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about President Biden's gutted 'Build Back Better' plan, Julian Assange's fate as US lawyers attempt to extradite the Wikileaks founder, and rising energy prices in Europe.
Alex Sammon - Political Writer | Biden Guts His Agenda, Should The Left Murder The Bill?
Misty Winston - Political Activist | Extradition Puts Assange At Risk
Peter Oliver - Correspondent for RT International | EU's Energy Crisis
In the first hour, producers Austin Pelli and Cordell Woodland joined the show to talk about President Biden's meeting with Pope Francis and the politics surrounding Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' possible bid for the Washington Football Team.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Alex Sammon for a discussion on Biden's reconciliation bill that progressive Democrats are expected to reject after paid family leave and lower drug prices were axed. We were also joined by Misty Winston to talk about American efforts to extradite Julian Assange, for which a verdict is expected today.
In the third hour, Peter Oliver joined the conversation to talk about various European headlines including the EU's energy crisis, a post-Brexit fishing license dispute with France, and more.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com