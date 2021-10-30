https://sputniknews.com/20211030/us-supreme-court-agrees-to-hear-states-appeal-to-restore-trump-immigration-rule-1090331774.html

US Supreme Court Agrees to Hear States’ Appeal to Restore Trump Immigration Rule

US Supreme Court Agrees to Hear States' Appeal to Restore Trump Immigration Rule

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from 13 Republican state attorneys-general to overturn a 2020 federal court ruling... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

“Arizona et. Al. v. San Francisco, Ca [California] et. Al. The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted limited to Question 1 presented by the petition,” the court announced in its “Certiorari Granted” list of cases it has agreed to hear.The federal ruling was issued by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which is usually regarded as highly liberal. However, the US Supreme Court, following a series of appointments made by President Donald Trump has a six-to-three majority of conservative justices.Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich of a lower court's ruling that rejected their bid to defend Trump's "public charge" rule. President Joe Biden's administration dropped the government's defense of the policy. A federal judge in the state of Illinois in a separate case vacated the rule nationwide.In February 2020, The Trump administration announced that immigrants likely to receive a wide range of benefits for more than a year over any three-year period including Medicaid, housing and food aid would be denied a Green Card and status as permanent legal residents in the United States.The Ninth Court struck down that rule, but ABrnovich and the top legal officers of the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia have now appealed that decision to the US Supreme Court.

