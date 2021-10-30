Registration was successful!
US Supreme Court Agrees to Hear States’ Appeal to Restore Trump Immigration Rule
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from 13 Republican state attorneys-general to overturn a 2020 federal court ruling... 30.10.2021
donald trump
us
us supreme court
immigration policy
“Arizona et. Al. v. San Francisco, Ca [California] et. Al. The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted limited to Question 1 presented by the petition,” the court announced in its “Certiorari Granted” list of cases it has agreed to hear.The federal ruling was issued by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which is usually regarded as highly liberal. However, the US Supreme Court, following a series of appointments made by President Donald Trump has a six-to-three majority of conservative justices.Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich of a lower court's ruling that rejected their bid to defend Trump's "public charge" rule. President Joe Biden's administration dropped the government's defense of the policy. A federal judge in the state of Illinois in a separate case vacated the rule nationwide.In February 2020, The Trump administration announced that immigrants likely to receive a wide range of benefits for more than a year over any three-year period including Medicaid, housing and food aid would be denied a Green Card and status as permanent legal residents in the United States.The Ninth Court struck down that rule, but ABrnovich and the top legal officers of the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia have now appealed that decision to the US Supreme Court.
donald trump, us, us supreme court, immigration policy

US Supreme Court Agrees to Hear States' Appeal to Restore Trump Immigration Rule

00:08 GMT 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / KEN CEDENOThe Authority of Law statue is pictured outside the U.S. Supreme Court building as rulings are expected to be released today in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 25, 2021
The Authority of Law statue is pictured outside the U.S. Supreme Court building as rulings are expected to be released today in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / KEN CEDENO
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from 13 Republican state attorneys-general to overturn a 2020 federal court ruling that struck down a Trump administration immigration restriction, the court’s list of orders granted said on Friday.
“Arizona et. Al. v. San Francisco, Ca [California] et. Al. The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted limited to Question 1 presented by the petition,” the court announced in its “Certiorari Granted” list of cases it has agreed to hear.
The federal ruling was issued by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which is usually regarded as highly liberal. However, the US Supreme Court, following a series of appointments made by President Donald Trump has a six-to-three majority of conservative justices.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich of a lower court's ruling that rejected their bid to defend Trump's "public charge" rule. President Joe Biden's administration dropped the government's defense of the policy. A federal judge in the state of Illinois in a separate case vacated the rule nationwide.
A migrant from Central America is detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., July 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
Biden Admin. Bars Immigration Arrests at Schools, Hospitals, Places of Worship
28 October, 00:14 GMT
In February 2020, The Trump administration announced that immigrants likely to receive a wide range of benefits for more than a year over any three-year period including Medicaid, housing and food aid would be denied a Green Card and status as permanent legal residents in the United States.
The Ninth Court struck down that rule, but ABrnovich and the top legal officers of the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia have now appealed that decision to the US Supreme Court.
