https://sputniknews.com/20211030/trumps-attorney-reportedly-blamed-pences-team-for-jan-6-violence-over-not-tossing-out-election-1090352962.html

Trump’s Attorney Reportedly Blamed Pence’s Team for Jan. 6 Violence Over Not Tossing Out Election

Trump’s Attorney Reportedly Blamed Pence’s Team for Jan. 6 Violence Over Not Tossing Out Election

Before the January 6 insurrection, the attorney allegedly tried to persuade Pence to block the certification of the election in order to allow state lawmakers... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-30T21:34+0000

2021-10-30T21:34+0000

2021-10-30T21:34+0000

donald trump

us

mike pence

attorney

us election 2020

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090352936_0:105:3071:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_b4fdf25cf7c1c650b95c7851adf9a7b7.jpg

John Eastman, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, told an aide of Vice President Mike Pence that Pence caused the attack on the Capitol by refusing to overturn the election, Washington Post reported Saturday.Additionally, he reportedly continued to pressure him after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, but Pence’s refusal resulted in violence.Eastman reportedly made the comments in an email exchange in January with top Pence aide Greg Jacob, who described the riot as a "siege" while he sheltered with the vice president in a secure area."The “siege” is because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary to allow this to be aired in a public way so that the American people can see for themselves what happened," Eastman reportedly claimed, referring to Trump's false claims about the 2020 election being fraudulent.The emails reportedly revealed the extent to which Eastman was trying to persuade Pence to block the certification of the election — who reportedly repeatedly refused, arguing that he had no constitutional authority to do so.On the day of January 6 events, Trump tweeted, "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution."The events are being investigated by the House Select Committee, as they plan to subpoena Eastman.

https://sputniknews.com/20211028/capitol-riots-why-dems-effort-to-expel-maga-lawmakers-from-congress-wont-succeed-at-this-point-1090284291.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

donald trump, us, mike pence, attorney, us election 2020