Trump Slams Biden for Allegedly Mulling 450k Payments to Migrants as US Turned Into 'Dumping Ground'

Former President of the United States Donald Trump joined The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show on 29 October to discuss topics such as Truth Social, the new... 30.10.2021

Former President Donald Trump has dismissed as “not even believable" the ludicrous, in his opinion, idea considered by the Joe Biden administration to pay $450,000, and more, per person, to illegal migrants who were separated from their families at the southern border for “psychological trauma”.When asked by the hosts to weigh in on Joe Biden’s efforts to undo what his predecessor’s administration did to secure the border, Trump said: The crisis on the US-Mexico border has turned into one of the Biden administration’s biggest debacles. GOP officials have blasted the Democratic POTUS for creating a “humanitarian and national security crisis” as he rushed to undo Trump’s tough immigration policies, while Central American leaders, including the presidents of Mexico and Guatemala, have accused Biden of effectively encouraging migrants and human smugglers to make the dangerous trek to the US with his policies and statements. The 45th President’s remarks came in response to a report from the Wall Street Journal, stating that payments of "around $450,000 a person in compensation" could be issued to immigrants affected by Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy in an effort "to resolve lawsuits filed on behalf of parents and children who say the government subjected them to lasting psychological trauma". Trump, however, touted immigration court battles his administration had successfully won. The ex-President also commented on the huge latest caravan of mostly Central American migrants trekking across southern Mexico seeking to reach either Mexico City or the US border. People in the caravan appeared to be carrying large banners and signs, some of them including President Biden’s name on them, and others demanding “peace and justice” and safe haven from “repression.” Earlier, former Vice President Mike Pence also commented on the Journal's report, saying it was "totally unacceptable" that the Biden administration would consider making payments that could total "hundreds of millions of dollars" to migrants, which, according to the Journal's sources. Members of Congress have been criticising the reported payments, too. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, a Navy SEAL veteran, tweeted that Biden “wants to pay illegal immigrants $450,000 for their hardship while breaking our laws." Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in an interview for Fox News, stated: “Think about this: you’re going to pay people half a million dollars who broke the law. At the same time, the Biden administration is getting ready to raise taxes on the hardworking American families of this country—it makes absolutely no sense…” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted the report was “unacceptable”.This comes as on 22 October, US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) announced that its agents had registered over 192,000 migrant encounters in the month of September, with the total number of encounters in fiscal year 2021 topping 1.7 million. These figures surpass the previous record of 1.64 million set in the year 2000. Furthermore, US Border Patrol recorded 557 Southwest border deaths during the fiscal year, which ended September 30 - more migrant deaths than in any prior year on record, according to data shared by the agency on 28 October.

