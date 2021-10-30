Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/trump-slams-biden-for-allegedly-mulling-450k-payments-to-migrants-as-us-turned-into-dumping-ground-1090338047.html
Trump Slams Biden for Allegedly Mulling 450k Payments to Migrants as US Turned Into 'Dumping Ground'
Trump Slams Biden for Allegedly Mulling 450k Payments to Migrants as US Turned Into 'Dumping Ground'
Former President of the United States Donald Trump joined The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show on 29 October to discuss topics such as Truth Social, the new... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-30T07:09+0000
2021-10-30T07:09+0000
joe biden
donald trump
news
us
migrants
mike pence
us customs and border patrol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/07/1083547385_0:179:3001:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_ef6acff15b9721eabd94328818c48349.jpg
Former President Donald Trump has dismissed as “not even believable" the ludicrous, in his opinion, idea considered by the Joe Biden administration to pay $450,000, and more, per person, to illegal migrants who were separated from their families at the southern border for “psychological trauma”.When asked by the hosts to weigh in on Joe Biden’s efforts to undo what his predecessor’s administration did to secure the border, Trump said: The crisis on the US-Mexico border has turned into one of the Biden administration’s biggest debacles. GOP officials have blasted the Democratic POTUS for creating a “humanitarian and national security crisis” as he rushed to undo Trump’s tough immigration policies, while Central American leaders, including the presidents of Mexico and Guatemala, have accused Biden of effectively encouraging migrants and human smugglers to make the dangerous trek to the US with his policies and statements. The 45th President’s remarks came in response to a report from the Wall Street Journal, stating that payments of "around $450,000 a person in compensation" could be issued to immigrants affected by Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy in an effort "to resolve lawsuits filed on behalf of parents and children who say the government subjected them to lasting psychological trauma". Trump, however, touted immigration court battles his administration had successfully won. The ex-President also commented on the huge latest caravan of mostly Central American migrants trekking across southern Mexico seeking to reach either Mexico City or the US border. People in the caravan appeared to be carrying large banners and signs, some of them including President Biden’s name on them, and others demanding “peace and justice” and safe haven from “repression.” Earlier, former Vice President Mike Pence also commented on the Journal's report, saying it was "totally unacceptable" that the Biden administration would consider making payments that could total "hundreds of millions of dollars" to migrants, which, according to the Journal's sources. Members of Congress have been criticising the reported payments, too. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, a Navy SEAL veteran, tweeted that Biden “wants to pay illegal immigrants $450,000 for their hardship while breaking our laws." Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in an interview for Fox News, stated: “Think about this: you’re going to pay people half a million dollars who broke the law. At the same time, the Biden administration is getting ready to raise taxes on the hardworking American families of this country—it makes absolutely no sense…” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted the report was “unacceptable”.This comes as on 22 October, US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) announced that its agents had registered over 192,000 migrant encounters in the month of September, with the total number of encounters in fiscal year 2021 topping 1.7 million. These figures surpass the previous record of 1.64 million set in the year 2000. Furthermore, US Border Patrol recorded 557 Southwest border deaths during the fiscal year, which ended September 30 - more migrant deaths than in any prior year on record, according to data shared by the agency on 28 October.
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/purely-political-45-gop-reps-angry-over-reports-biden-wants-to-pay-each-separated-migrant-family-1090330039.html
Gag him and lock him away for ever, he’s a danger to the future of the world, just like the jews in palestine are a danger to the world and need to be dealt with, harshly!
1
After destroying many South American countires with their constant interference and imposing ILLEGAL sanctions upon them causing havoc and destruction, the people's abandon their homelands seeking better opportunities and leave for the U.S. which they believe, will offer them a better life. On arrival they discover the U.S. Govt is no no better that what they have just left, and refuses to accept them. Some would call it the pigeons coming home to roost. The U.S. Govt is guilty as hell of causing these refugees, so it's way past time, when the pay for their crimes.
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/07/1083547385_136:0:2865:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a9771a7e87a8af97233bbac61c6587c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, news, us, migrants, mike pence, us customs and border patrol

Trump Slams Biden for Allegedly Mulling 450k Payments to Migrants as US Turned Into 'Dumping Ground'

07:09 GMT 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZMigrants from Central America are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., July 22, 2021.
Migrants from Central America are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., July 22, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Former President of the United States Donald Trump joined The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show on 29 October to discuss topics such as Truth Social, the new social media platform he is rolling out, COVID-19 vaccines, wokeism in sports and the migrant crisis at the US border.
Former President Donald Trump has dismissed as “not even believable" the ludicrous, in his opinion, idea considered by the Joe Biden administration to pay $450,000, and more, per person, to illegal migrants who were separated from their families at the southern border for “psychological trauma”.
“We’ve become a dumping ground, and it’s a very sad thing. It’s not even believable what they’re doing,” said Trump, as he discussed the crisis at the US border during his appearance on the "Clay Travis and Buck Sexton" show.
When asked by the hosts to weigh in on Joe Biden’s efforts to undo what his predecessor’s administration did to secure the border, Trump said:
“Well, one of the things we were doing is separation, which was done before us, but separation. When people heard that, they didn’t come because if a parent hears they’re gonna be separated, they didn’t come. One of the reasons I was so successful at the border.”
The crisis on the US-Mexico border has turned into one of the Biden administration’s biggest debacles. GOP officials have blasted the Democratic POTUS for creating a “humanitarian and national security crisis” as he rushed to undo Trump’s tough immigration policies, while Central American leaders, including the presidents of Mexico and Guatemala, have accused Biden of effectively encouraging migrants and human smugglers to make the dangerous trek to the US with his policies and statements.
“When you look at what they’re doing at the border, there’s never been anything like it. The greatest we’ve ever had went to the worst — probably one of the worst in the history of the world, because no country can sustain what’s happening to our country,” said Donald Trump.
The 45th President’s remarks came in response to a report from the Wall Street Journal, stating that payments of "around $450,000 a person in compensation" could be issued to immigrants affected by Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy in an effort "to resolve lawsuits filed on behalf of parents and children who say the government subjected them to lasting psychological trauma".
© AP Photo / Eugene GarciaIn this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum.
In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum.
© AP Photo / Eugene Garcia
Trump, however, touted immigration court battles his administration had successfully won.

“And, as you know, after 2-1/2 years I won all the legal cases, 11 legal cases, and we started the wall and was almost finished, would have been finished within a month, and they didn’t finish it. Now, most of it’s built, anyway, so it has a big impact, but between the wall and Remain in Mexico, people weren’t allowed into our country. I worked it out with the Mexican government. They gave us 28,000 soldiers free," continued Trump.

The ex-President also commented on the huge latest caravan of mostly Central American migrants trekking across southern Mexico seeking to reach either Mexico City or the US border. People in the caravan appeared to be carrying large banners and signs, some of them including President Biden’s name on them, and others demanding “peace and justice” and safe haven from “repression.”
“And you have big caravans coming up. You have tough caravans. They went right through the Mexican police like it was butter. We better stop ’em. That’s all I can tell you. We’re taking in millions of people into our country illegally, and these people are rough people. Many of them are rough, rough people,” said Donald Trump on the show.
Earlier, former Vice President Mike Pence also commented on the Journal's report, saying it was "totally unacceptable" that the Biden administration would consider making payments that could total "hundreds of millions of dollars" to migrants, which, according to the Journal's sources.
Members of the Mexican National Guard stand near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 6, 2019. REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
‘Purely Political’: 45 GOP Reps Angry Over Reports Biden Wants to Pay Each Separated Migrant Family
Yesterday, 23:57 GMT
Members of Congress have been criticising the reported payments, too. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, a Navy SEAL veteran, tweeted that Biden “wants to pay illegal immigrants $450,000 for their hardship while breaking our laws."
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in an interview for Fox News, stated: “Think about this: you’re going to pay people half a million dollars who broke the law. At the same time, the Biden administration is getting ready to raise taxes on the hardworking American families of this country—it makes absolutely no sense…”
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted the report was “unacceptable”.
This comes as on 22 October, US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) announced that its agents had registered over 192,000 migrant encounters in the month of September, with the total number of encounters in fiscal year 2021 topping 1.7 million.
These figures surpass the previous record of 1.64 million set in the year 2000. Furthermore, US Border Patrol recorded 557 Southwest border deaths during the fiscal year, which ended September 30 - more migrant deaths than in any prior year on record, according to data shared by the agency on 28 October.
011000
Discuss
Popular comments
Gag him and lock him away for ever, he’s a danger to the future of the world, just like the jews in palestine are a danger to the world and need to be dealt with, harshly!
mmandrake
30 October, 11:03 GMT1
000000
After destroying many South American countires with their constant interference and imposing ILLEGAL sanctions upon them causing havoc and destruction, the people's abandon their homelands seeking better opportunities and leave for the U.S. which they believe, will offer them a better life. On arrival they discover the U.S. Govt is no no better that what they have just left, and refuses to accept them. Some would call it the pigeons coming home to roost. The U.S. Govt is guilty as hell of causing these refugees, so it's way past time, when the pay for their crimes.
iitchyvet
30 October, 11:06 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:10 GMTRussian Fleet Monitoring US Navy Destroyer in Black Sea
07:27 GMTChina Calls Report of US Intelligence Community on COVID-19 Origin Unscientific
07:09 GMTTrump Slams Biden for Allegedly Mulling 450k Payments to Migrants as US Turned Into 'Dumping Ground'
06:18 GMTSudanese Military Chief Says Events in Country Should Not Be Seen as Military Coup
06:08 GMTAsia's First Open-Air Floating Cinema Launched at Dal Lake in Kashmir Valley - Video
05:50 GMTAfghan English Teacher Leaves Five Kids Behind Due to Evacuation Nightmare
05:42 GMTTrump Might Face Recall of License for Software Used in His Social Network, Developer Says
05:38 GMTPrince Andrew Slams 'Frivolous, Baseless' Lawsuit by Sex Assault Accuser Seeking 'Another Payday'
05:16 GMTZayn Malik Reportedly Dropped From His Record Label Amid Claims He Harassed Gigi Hadid's Mother
05:02 GMTFully Preserved 1,000-Year-Old Canoe Found in Cave in Mexico
04:39 GMTWHO Chief Warns New Virus May Appear That Cannot Be Contained
03:49 GMT‘Active Involvement Across the Globe’: Bolton Urges US Security to Focus on More Than One Priority
03:44 GMTCoalition of US States Sue Biden Admin. to Halt Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors
03:31 GMTMcAuliffe's Campaign Team Mistakenly Asks Fox to 'Kill Story' as Democrat Trails in Polls - Report
03:29 GMTEcuadorian Authorities Seize 1.5 Tons of Cocaine, Arrest 20 People
02:40 GMTLA Sheriff Says Won’t Force Understaffed Dept. to Vaccinate, Worried About ‘Homicide Rates’
02:15 GMTSudanese Military Released Several Detained Officials, Including Health Minister - Reports
02:14 GMTC-3PO Let Loose: Creepy Video of Mysterious Metallic 'Alien' Resurfaces Online
01:53 GMT’New Hidden World’ Discovered in Earth’s Inner Core, Study Finds
01:24 GMTMalik Pleads Guilty to Verbally Harassing Gigi, Calling Her Mother 'F*cking Dutch Sl*t' - Reports